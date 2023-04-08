CARTERVILLE – It was a beautiful day to run, jump and throw Saturday as Carterville High School hosted a Co-Ed track invitational.

The Herrin Tigers captured first-place honors on the boys’ side, while Tolono Unity (near Champaign) won the girls’ title.

Herrin put up 133 team points in the boys’ competition. Carbondale was second at 113 points. Tolono Unity was third with 110 points. Carterville was fourth with 87. Harrisburg was fifth with 81. Anna-Jonesboro was sixth with 13 points and Pope County was seventh with 12 points.

In the girls’ division, Tolono Unity totaled 151 points. Herrin was second with 85. Marshall County, Kentucky was third with 77 points. Carbondale was fourth with 57. Carterville finished fifth with 50 followed by Anna-Jonesboro (46), Benton (26), Johnston City (20), Pope County (20), McCracken County, Kentucky (16), and Vienna (10).

Following is a breakdown of those who placed in individual and team events:

BOYS RESULTS

High jump: Chris Nelson-Herrin, first (5-foot-10); Mason Watts-Carterville, second; Exavier Williams-Herrin, third; Oluwapelumi Badejo-Carbondale, fourth; Nicholas Hellriegel-Carterville, fifth; Dalton O’Neill-Tolono Unity, sixth.

Pole vault: Connor Dixon-Carterville, first (9-3); Austin Winters-Tolono Unity, second; Elias Jackson-Anna-Jonesboro, third.

Long jump: Braden Wakey-Carterville, first (20 feet, 1 ½ inches); Damar’eon Cawthon-Carbondale, second; Exavier Williams-Herrin, third; Kyrese Lukens-Herrin, fourth; Will Cowan-Tolono Unity-fifth; and Alex Mowrer-Tolono Unity, sixth.

Triple jump: Jonathan Harrison-Herrin, first (39-7 ¼); Akon Qiu-Carterville, second; Damar’eon Cawthon-Carbondale, third; Alex Mowrer-Tolono Unity, fourth; Nickolas Bisching-Carterville, fifth; and Chris Burnside-Carbondale, sixth.

Discus throw: Jacob Maxwell-Tolono Unity, first (154 feet, 6 inches); Braden Wakey-Carterville, second; Henry Harsy-Carbondale, third; Ayden Brown-Carterville, fourth; Jack Reed-Herrin, fifth; and Javion Kizer-Carbondale, sixth.

Shot put: Jaden Smith-Carterville, first (49 feet, 8 inches); Henry Harsy-Carbondale, second; Cooper Phalin-Harrisburg, third; Jacob Maxwell-Tolono Unity, fourth; Myles Good-Tolono Unity, fifth; Kavion Kizer-Carbondale, sixth.

4 x 800 relay: Herrin-first (9:06.38); Tolono Unity-second; Carbondale-third, Carterville-fourth, Harrisburg-fifth; Anna-Jonesboro-sixth.

4 x 100 relay (“A” team): Herrin-first (43.93 seconds); Carbondale-second; Tolono Unity-third; Harrisburg-fourth; Carterville-fifth.

3200 meter run

Zion Wilkins-Carbondale, first (10:23.82); Ben Simmons-Carbondale, second; Brendan Graven-Tolono Unity; Zach Henry-Anna-Jonesboro; Eli Crowe-Tolono Unity; Braden Hudgens-Herrin, sixth.

110 meter hurdles: Adrian Mann-Harrisburg, first (16.13 seconds); Karmello Downey-Harrisburg, second; Benjamin Roberts-Carterville, third; Marcielle McCormick-Carbondale, fourth; Nashaun Davis-Carbondale, fifth.

100 meter dash: Chris Nelson-Herrin, first (10.70 seconds); Kyrese Lukens-Herrin, second; Garrett Richardson-Tolono Unity, third; Tevin Godsey-Harrisburg, fourth; Brennan Gleason-Carbondale, fifth; Ryan Persinger-Harrisburg, sixth.

800 meter run: Waylon Hall-Herrin, first (2:04.40); Luke Winkleman-Harrisburg, second; Eason Comer-Pope County, third; Bryson Denney-Tolono Unity, fourth; Alex Mowrer-Tolono Unity, fifth; and Braden Davis-Herrin, sixth.

4 x 100 relay (“B Team”): Herrin-first (50.99 seconds); Carterville-second; Anna-Jonesboro-third.

4x200 relay: Carbondale-first (1:32.71); Harrisburg-second; Herrin-third; Tolono Unity-fourth; Carterville-fifth; Anna-Jonesboro-sixth.

400-meter dash: Jay Saunders-Tolono Unity, first (51.50 seconds; Eric Miebach-Tolono Unity-second; Makari Roper-Carbondale-third; Evan Watson-Herrin-fourth; Jonathan Harrison-Herrin, fifth; Will Faries-Carterville, sixth.

300 meter hurdles: Adrian Mann-Harrisburg, first (45.24 seconds); Jaxon Hale-Herrin, second; Karmello Downey-Harrisburg, third; Braden Wakey-Carterville, fourth; Benjamin Roberts-Carterville, fifth; and Marcielle McCormick-Carbondale, sixth.

1600 meter run: Luke Winkleman-first (4:50.09); Zion Wilkins-Carbondale, second; Eason Comer-Pope County, third; Brendan Graven-Tolono Unity, fourth; Collin Graven-Tolono Unity, fifth; Braden Hudgens-Herrin, sixth.

200 meter dash: Chris Nelson-Herrin, first (22.57 seconds); Kyrese Lukens-Herrin, second; Garrett Richardson-Tolono Unity, third; Austin Dedecker-Carbondale, fourth, Tevin Godsey-Harrisburg, fifth; Oluwapelumi Badejo-Carbondale, sixth.

4 x 400 relay: Tolono Unity-first (3:35.18); Carbondale-second; Herrin-third; Carterville-fourth; Harrisburg-fifth; Anna-Jonesboro-sixth.

GIRLS RESULTS

High jump: Annabeth Webb-Vienna, first (4 feet, 10 inches); Audrey Remole-Tolono Unity; Mercedes Levesque-Carterville, third; Cameron Kaiser-Tolono Unity; Torionne Deville-Carbondale, fifth; and Elsie Hutchison-Carbondale, sixth.

Pole vault: Maria Williamson-Carterville, first (7 feet); Kami Ashmore-Herrin, second; Baylee Tharp-McCracken County, third; Molly Baxley-Tolono Unity, fourth; Lexie Watts-Carterville, fifth; and Kaylee Stover-Anna-Jonesboro, sixth.

Long jump: Bri Ritchie-Tolono Unity, first (17 feet, 3 ¾ inches); Karli Mann-Herrin, second; Arista Hill-Johnston City, third; Jillian Schlittler-Tolono Unity, fourth; Alaiyah Penn-Carbondale, fifth; and Elsie Hutchison-Carbondale, sixth.

Triple jump: Karli Mann-Herrin, first (36 feet, 11 inches); Alaiyah Penn-Carbondale, second; Audrey Remole-Tolono Unity, third; Aarilyn Watson-Johnston City, fourth; Ensley Tedeschi-Benton, fifth; and Rebecca Carter-Tolono Unity, sixth.

Discus throw: Georgia Hall-Marshall County, first (118 feet, 10 inches); Loreal Tucker-Herrin-second; Lauren Shaw-Tolono Unity, third; Bailey Allred-Marshall County, fourth; Lilly West-McCracken County, fifth; Analyse Carter-Tolono Unity, sixth.

Shot put: Bailey Allred-Marshall County, first (31 feet, 9 inches); Eden Lee-Anna-Jonesboro, second; Lauren Shaw-Tolono Unity, third; Loreal Tucker-Herrin, fourth; Alex Ray-Tolono Unity; Gigi George-Herrin, sixth.

4 x 800 relay: Anna-Jonesboro-first (10:03.87); Marshall County-second; Carterville-third; Tolono Unity-fourth; Carbondale-fifth; and Benton-sixth.

4 x 100 relay: Carbondale-first (53.93 seconds); Marshall County-second; Herrin-third; Johnston City-fourth; Carterville-fifth; and Anna-Jonesboro-sixth.

3200 meter run: Ahry Comer-Pope County, first (11:12.20); Erica Woodard-Tolono Unity, second; Mackenzie Pound-Tolono Unity, third, Aleah Box-Anna-Jonesboro, fourth; Skyla Minson-Benton, fifth; Abby Ellis-McCracken County-sixth.

100 meter hurdles: Emma Swisher-Tolono Unity, first (18.02 seconds); Ava Vasicek-Carterville, second; Janiya Harrison-Herrin, third; Brooklyn Frailey-Benton, fourth; Annalise Ruzich-McCracken County, fifth; and Jordin Henson-Marshall County-sixth.

100 meter dash: Jillian Schlittler-Tolono Unity, first (12.95 seconds); Maleigha Harris-Carbondale, second; Bryli Minor-Benton, third; Olivia Moyers-Benton, fourth; Allie Burkeen-Marshall County, fifth; and Kai Jarvis-Herrin, sixth.

800 meter run: Camryn Reedy-Tolono Unity, first (2:24.37); Ellary Blakey-Herrin, second; Ashlyn Denney-Tolono Unity, third; Jessica Reed-Marshall County, fourth; Kenzie Miller-Anna-Jonesboro, fifth; and Eislee Moore-Carbondale, sixth.

4 x 200 relay: Tolono Unity-first (1:47.36); Herrin-second; Carbondale, third; Carterville-fourth; Marshall County-fifth; McCracken County-sixth.

400 meter dash: Josie Cler-Tolono Unity, first (63.19 seconds); Reece Jones-Anna-Jonesboro, second; Mia McGregor Marshall County, third; Charleigh Duncan-Marshall County, fourth; Kalli Lazorchak-Johnston City, fifth; Daisy Crittendon-McCracken County-sixth.

300 meter hurdles: Aniyah Miller-Carbondale, 50.86 seconds; Ava Greiner-Herrin, second; Brooklyn Frailey-Benton, third; Ava Vasicek-Carterville, fourth; Annalise Ruzich-McCracken County; Makayla Kerrigan-Herrin, sixth.

1600 meter run: Ahry Comer-Pope County, first (5:16.61); Brodie Denny-Anna-Jonesboro, second; Molly Robertson-Carterville, third; Addison Lyles-Marshall County, fourth; Emily Decker-Tolono Unity, fifth; Olivia Shike-Tolono Unity, sixth.

200 meter dash: Kayla Nelson-Tolono Unity, first (27.59 seconds); Karli Mann-Herrin, second; Presley Gallimore-Marshall County, third; Arista Hill-Johnston City, fourth; Emma Swisher-Tolono Unity, fifth; Olivia Moyers-Benton, sixth.

4 x 400 relay: Tolono Unity-first (4:14.61); Marshall County-second; Carbondale-third; Anna-Jonesboro-fourth; Carterville-fifth; and McCracken County-sixth.