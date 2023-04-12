HERRIN — Sophomore Chris Nelson won four events and the Herrin Tigers boys track team took care of business on its home track Wednesday, beating out 10 other opponents to capture the Herrin Invitational with 121 points.

Harrisburg was second overall with 92 points followed by Du Quoin (90); Benton (63); Carterville (61); Marion (58); Nashville (26); Vienna (9); Christopher (3), Johnston City (2), and West Frankfort (2).

“We knew it would probably be between us and Harrisburg today,” said Herrin coach James Elliott. “Chris had a great day (first in the high jump, 100 meters, 200 meters, and anchored the 4 x 100 relay). Some of that credit clearly goes to Kyrese Lukens, who pushes him every day. Both Chris and Kyrese are much stronger athletes this year.”

Elliott said he was also pleased with the performances of senior Cameron Christ (400 meters, 4 x 400 and 4 x 800) and sophomore Waylon Hall (800, 4 x 400 and 4 x 800). Junior Exavier Williams also won the long jump (20 feet, 3 inches).

“We have a solid lineup all the way around,” Elliott said. “I think we have some great things going here, but we’re still looking at different combinations.”

Not to be overlooked was the day that junior distance runner Gavin Genisio of Benton had, winning both the 1600 and 3200 meters comfortably, while Cole Buchanan of Benton won the 800 meters. De’Marion Johnson of Du Quoin had a strong day on the track, too, winning the open 400. Harrisburg’s Tony Keene looked good winning the 300 hurdles and pole vault.

Jaden Smith of Carterville breezed in the shot put. John Blumhorst of Nashville captured the discuss toss. Nick Bisching of Carterville won the triple jump. Haydan Little of Marion won the high hurdles.

Following is a breakdown of the event winners and runners up:

Shot put: Jaden Smith-Carterville, first; Jordan Beverly-Marion, second; Cooper Phalin-Harrisburg, third; Maurice Marvin-Marion, fourth; Andrew Kinsman-Benton, fifth; and Vincent Beaty-Nashville, sixth.

Discus: John Blumhorst-Nashville, first; Andrew Unthank-Harrisburg, second; Jordan Beverly-Marion, third, Aydn Brown-Carterville, fourth; Jaden Smith-Carterville, fifth; and Jalen Elliot-Marion.

Long jump: Exavier Williams-Herrin, first (20 feet, 3 inches); Braden Wakey-Carterville, second; Kyrese Lukens-Herrin, third; Mason Watts-Carterville, fourth; Isiah Watson-Johnston City, fifth; and Elijah Jones-Du Quoin, sixth.

Triple jump: Nick Bisching-Carterville, first; Karmello Downey-Harrisburg, second; Jeremiah Kay-Benton; Akon Qiu-Carterville, fourth; Jonathan Harrison-Herrin, fifth; and Elijah Jones-Du Quoin, sixth.

High jump: Chris Nelson-Herrin, first (6 feet, 2 inches), Landon Webb-Vienna, second; Mason Watts-Carterville, third; Tony Keene-Harrisburg, fourth; Elliott O'Keefe-Marion, fifth; and Talon Walker-Carterville, sixth.

Pole vault: Tony Keene-Harrisburg, first; Jakob Eaton-Du Quoin, second; Elijah Nehring-Du Quoin, third; Jared Lange-Marion, fourth; Kaden Jones-Benton, tied for fifth; Ethan Osbourne-Benton, tied for fifth.

4 x 800 meter relay: Nashville-first (Evan Eberhart, Silas Hill, Sldon Kosuszek, and Brayden Hunte in 9:02.15); Herrin-second; Carterville-third; Du Quoin-fourth; West Frankfort-fifth; and Christopher-sixth.

4 x 100 meter relay: Herrin (Chris Nelson, Kyrese Lukens, Jonathan Harrison, and Logan Clough)-first in 42.97 seconds; Du Quoin-second; Marion-third; Harrisburg-fourth; Carterville-fifth; and Benton-sixth.

3200 meter run: Gavin Genisio-Benton, first (9:40.83); Luke Winkleman-Harrisburg, second; Braden Hudgens-Herrin, third; Mason King-Herrin, fourth; Matthew Perkins-Harrisburg, fifth; and Kaden Blades-Benton, sixth.

110 meter high hurdles: Hayden Little-Marion, first (16.44 seconds); Karmello Downey-Harrisburg, second; Kameron Hugya-Du Quoin, third; Hunter Martin- Du Quoin, fourth; Jesser Zepeda-Benton, fifth; and Adrian Mann-Harrisburg, sixth.

100 meter dash: Chris Nelson-Herrin, first (11.07 seconds); Kyrese Lukens-Herrin, second; Malik Jones-Du Quoin, third; Tevin Godsey-Harrisburg, fourth; Tommy Wiseman-Marion, fifth.

800 meter run: Cole Buchanan-Benton, first (2:01.49); Gabriel McLain-Benton, second; Waylon Hall-Herrin, third; Conor Gross-Du Quoin, fourth; Jack Tate-Marion, fifth; and Braden Davis-Herrin, sixth.

Varsity 4 x 200 meter relay: Marion-first (Jaxon Lawrence, Collin Murkel, Max Wade and Tommy Wiseman) in 1:34.07; Herrin-second; Carterville-third; West Frankfort-fourth; Christopher-fifth, and Benton-sixth.

Frosh/Soph 800 meter relay: Benton-first (Andrew Craven, Jesser Zepeda Tiffin Kouzoukas) in 1:38.45.

400 meter dash: Da' Marion Johnson-Du Quoin, first (51.77 seconds); Tevin Godsey-Harrisburg, second; Evan Watson-Herrin, third; Jack Bacon-Benton, fourth; Cameron Christ-Herrin, fifth; and Jubal Alvis-Du Quoin, sixth.

300 meter intermediate hurdles: Tony Keene-Harrisburg, first (42.21 seconds); Haydan Little-Marion, second; Kameron Hugya-Du Quoin, third; Hunter Martin-Du Quoin, fourth; Silas Hill-Nashville, fourth; Silas Hill-Nashville, fifth; Brayden Hunter-Nashville, sixth.

1600 meter run: Gavin Genisio-Benton, first (4:25.50); Luke Winkleman-Harrisburg, second; Conor Gross-Du Quoin, third; Braden Hudgens-Herrin, fourth; Evan Eberhart-Nashville, fifth; and EvanDaily-Marion, sixth.

200 meter dash: Chris Nelson-Herrin, first (22.38 seconds); Kyrese Lukens-Herrin, second; Malik Jones-Du Quoin, third; Max Wade-Marion, fourth; Tevin Godsey-Harrisburg, fifth; and Da'Marion Johnson-Du Quoin, sixth.

1600 meter relay: Herrin-first (3:41.26); Du Quoin-second; Benton-third; Carterville-fourth; Christopher-fifth; and Harrisburg-sixth.