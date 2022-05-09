Sports Column | Brightwell: Giving credit where it's due on the track

On Saturday, Rich Strike showed why the Kentucky Derby is touted as the “most exciting two minutes in all of sports.” I had just arrived in Louisville as the final notes of “My Old Kentucky Home” were belted out and got to watch the entire race at a party with some friends who had money on the race – as tradition dictates.

Watching everyone be so certain that Epicenter – and thus they – would win, only to see the horror and confusion as Rich Strike, a horse nobody at the party knew was in the race and who’d been near the back for almost the entirety of the run, come from out of nowhere to win is unlike almost anything else you’ll find in sports.

And it was on my drive to my parents’ that I started to think about the girls’ SIRR Conference track meet.

Now, I know you’re probably confused by how I was able to connect those and don’t worry, it’s far more likely that you’re the sane one here, but bear with me a little bit.

Track is an interesting sport to cover because most of the people involved have a pretty good idea of how the events will shake out and which ones will be close and worthy of keeping an eye on. I’ve had more than one coach in Kentucky tell me they weren’t going into a meet to win, but to focus on beating personal bests.

Track – and its cousin cross country – above than any other sport is more about getting better than actually winning and that’s what makes it maybe the best high school sport. Obviously, everybody wants to win, and I’m not advocating for “participation trophies” here.

But on the track is where you’ll find realistic goals that are, more often than not, met. It’s why you’ll see a runner react ecstatically even if they finished fifth because they shaved seconds off their previous best time.

And that brings me back to the girls’ SIRR track meet and, specifically, the 1600 meter race.

Du Quoin’s Olivia Phillips entered the race as the heavy favorite and had been dominating all day long – she’d bring home a total of four event conference championships as well as Du Quoin’s team title.

Anna-Jonesboro’s Brodie Denny had finished second to the Du Quoin senior in every event and there was always a moment where Phillips would have to flip the switch to pass Denny.

And that brings me to the 1600, where Denny had the lead going into the final lap and still had it in the final turn before Phillips flipped the switch, found the extra gear and got past her biggest rival of the day to cross the finish line two seconds before Denny.

I talked a lot about Phillips’ performance in the recap of the event and deservedly so. She was a big part of why Du Quoin won the SIRR Conference Mississippi Division. But I didn’t talk enough about Denny.

After the race, Phillips’ coaches were quick with the high fives and praise and Phillips showed more energetic emotion than you’d expect from someone who just ran a mile. But it was Denny’s reaction that stuck with me.

She was shown her time and hugged her coach – a personal best. Then she went over, hugged Phillips and, while I couldn’t exactly make out the exchange, it sounded like she told her she was happy she wouldn’t be racing her anymore.

The respect between the two competitors who turned a 10-person race into a head-to-head battle highlighted everything that makes track and field great.

It’s the purest distillation of competition where, at the end of the day, it just comes down to who was faster, jumped further or higher, or who had more in the tank.

In six months, everyone will still remember Rich Strike’s name, but Epicenter will largely fall into the background because that’s how these things go.

Yes, I wrote about Phillips the night of the conference meet, but I want to make sure Denny got her due, too. Because you can’t have an exciting race with just one person. And in a sport where setting a personal best is just as rewarding as winning, it only seems right to give it some praise, too.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0