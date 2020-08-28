Where Are They Now? | Darryl Sullivan reaching new heights

“I didn’t know what I would do at the next level if I didn’t clear that jump,” said Sullivan. “Honestly, I thought about it being Aaron’s birthday that morning, but put it in the back of my mind because I was so focused on the meet. I still think about him, even like to write AP3 on my tape instead of my initials. He was looking over me that day and helped me get over 233.”

Since moving to Marion in the fifth grade, Sullivan said his athleticism “came out of nowhere” by the time he was a senior. He showed decent athleticism in basketball during childhood and junior high, where his body frame was more fit for a guard spot, but coaches preferred using him in the paint due to his jumping ability.

Sullivan caught the attention of Marion Track and Field Coach Eli Baker after breaking his arm trying to dunk during his freshman year. At that point, Sullivan had cleared 5-10 in the high jump before he started working with coaches and improved to jump a 6-8 bar in his sophomore season.

“I had already wanted to join track because my friends did it, but Coach Baker really got me to cut down my weight and remain active,” said Sullivan. “Having high school coaches like Eli Baker, Mitchell Jordan, Dean Schulmeister and Eric Smith in Herrin, who worked with Zach Riley in high jump, really helped me with my approach come senior year.”