SESSER — Cheyenne Pitchford will move one chair over.

After a distinguished playing career in volleyball, the 2015 Sesser-Valier graduate takes over the high school program. She had served the last five years as an assistant coach to Brook Williams.

Pitchford, who is 25, said she is confident that she is up to the challenge.

“This is a big step for me, but I feel I’m ready,” she said. “I’m very excited about the opportunity. I hope to do the program justice.”

A front-row hitter in high school, Pitchford accepted a scholarship offer from John A. Logan College and played three years there (including a freshman redshirt year).

Pitchford then began her coaching career at her alma mater while completing her bachelor’s degree in communication disorders and sciences from SIU. She has since obtained her master’s degree from the university in the same field.

“I’m anticipating a pretty good season this year,” Pitchford said. “We don’t have a lot of size, but we’re pretty athletic and the girls are eager to learn. I’d describe us a scrappy group.”

The Red Devils, through a cooperative agreement, also welcome Waltonville and Woodlawn players to the squad.

“We have a pretty large turnout of girls,” Pitchford said. “We have 22 freshmen out to go along with about that many sophomores, juniors and seniors combined. We will have a freshman, junior varsity, and varsity team again this year.”

Pitchford said she really doesn’t know how she would describe herself as a coach.

“I am going to give my knowledge of the game to the girls the best way that I can and that starts with the basics. We are going to be quicker with our setting and hitting combinations,” she said.

“If we can do that, our offensive game should be better and we should score more points. Defensively, we have to use our athleticism to react quickly to the ball and make good passes so that our setter can get the ball to our hitters.”

Sesser-Valier Athletic Director Chip Basso said hiring Pitchford is a “win” for the school district.

“As a former standout athlete at Sesser-Valier, Coach Pitchford brings credibility as a head coach,” Basso said. “Her collegiate playing experience, as well as her time working with our high school program these last five years, has prepared her to step into this head coaching position.

“Cheyenne will have a positive impact on not only our volleyball program, but all of our athletes,” Basso said. “I am certain that our school and community will be proud of the direction that she will lead our team.”

According to Pitchford, summer workouts are already underway.

“We’re not participating in any tournaments, but we have been doing some scrimmaging with Christopher,” she said.

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville/Woodlawn returns 11 lettermen, including four starters from last year.