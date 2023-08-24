WEST FRANKFORT — Junior middle hitter Bailey Neibch recorded 13 kills, including eight in the deciding third set Thursday to lead the West Frankfort Redbirds volleyball team to a 25-23, 18-25, 25-21 victory over visiting Harrisburg.

“I just wanted to make sure I was aggressive at the net tonight and help my team win,” Neibch said, who added five blocks on the night. “We struggled against Johnston City on Tuesday, and I think a lot of it was our mindset as a team. I didn’t want us to give up tonight after losing that second set. And we didn’t. I was very proud of my teammates.”

Neibch said it was important to defend home court.

“It means a lot to win this one. It’s a big win for us,” she said. “It helped that we started out strong in the first set and then again in the third set.”

Neibch added that she is a much improved player over last year.

“I’m not the same player I was before,” she said. “I’m a ton better. It helps to have played all year ‘round. I’ve always had the ability to hit the ball with power, but now I have my timing down. When I get the ball up near the net in the right spot, I can usually put it away.”

First-year Redbirds coach Nick Ramsey, who came to West Frankfort from volleyball powerhouse, Nashville, was pleased to get the win.

“Baby steps,” Ramsey said of the victory. “Coming from Nashville, I’m used to winning and we’re trying to get that mindset with this program.

“It’s been 13 years since they’ve had a winning season here at West Frankfort and 15 years since they’ve had a 20-win season. Those are goals for us,” Ramsey said.

“We’re working toward something to build on. We know Rome wasn’t built in a day and it’s not going to happen overnight, but you have to start somewhere,” he said. “What impressed me tonight was that we didn’t give up. We easily could have rolled over and let them take it in three sets after losing that second set, but we didn’t give up. We kept fighting. We were really gritty at the end.”

In addition to Neibch’s big night, senior Madi Tate paced the defense with 18 digs. Sophomore Kiyah Anderson was tops in assists with 21.

Junior Olivia Fehrenbacher paced the Bulldogs with eight kills and added six digs. The leader in digs was Ava Wilson with eight. Sallie Morse contributed four kills. Harrisburg first-year coach Missy Fehrenbacher said her team was not aggressive enough in the third set.

“We just weren’t going at them. We were pushing the ball at them instead of hitting the ball at them,” Fehrenbacher said. “We have to learn to do that a little bit more. We’re very young. We only have two seniors (Maysa Moore and Ryli Fulkerson). The sophomores and juniors who are out there don’t have a ton of varsity experience, so we are on the build. I think we’re going in the right direction, but it’s going to take a little bit of time to get where we want to go.”

Both West Frankfort and Harrisburg return to the hardwood Saturday at the River-to-River Conference tournament in Carterville.