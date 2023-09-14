METROPOLIS – Physical size doesn’t always tell the true story with some athletes. World-renowned author Mark Twain once said, “It doesn’t matter the size of the dog in the fight, rather the size of the fight in the dog.”

Massac County High School senior outside hitter Adalyn Gower has plenty of fight in her 5-foot-7, 120-pound frame. She has been instrumental in leading the Patriots to a 10-5 start this fall, including a two-set sweep of a strong Murphysboro ballclub Tuesday evening - the first conference match for both schools.

In 15 matches played to date, Gower has recorded a team-high 124 kills and 92% hitting efficiency. She has also recorded 23 service aces, tops on the team, along with 77 total service points (second best), and 159 digs on the defensive end, also second best on the team.

A four-year varsity player, Gower has emerged as a dominant force as a hitter and all-around player not only within the River-to-River Conference, but in all of Southern Illinois.

"Adalyn is a competitor. She means so much to our team and to Massac County High School in general," said Patriots head volleyball coach Zach Miller. "She's an incredibly gifted athlete who is a very good all-around player for our volleyball team, as well as an outstanding basketball player and track and field athlete."

Miller said Gower is one of those rare players who would excel at any position she is asked to play.

"She is skilled at hitting, passing, setting, serving... everything. Just a jack of all trades," the coach said. "One of the reasons Addie is such a good player is because of her fast-twitch muscles. She has that explosive first step to the ball."

Miller said Gower may lack size for a front-row player, but is never worried about matchups when she is positioned at the net.

"Addie makes no excuses about anything," he said. "What she lacks in height she makes up for in quickness, jumping ability and understanding of the game. She loves a challenge and she always rises to the occasion."

Miller said Gower is not only blessed with athleticism but is also a driven competitor.

"She plays like she has a chip on her shoulder, which I think sets her apart from other players," he said.

Gower is rapidly moving up the career stats charts. She is presently ranked 11th in kills all time at the school with 476. She is third all time in defensive digs with 1,422. She is third best in service aces (132) and seventh best in service points (523).

More important than the stats is the fact that the Patriots have posted 82 wins against only 32 losses in Gower's time at the school. The record is even more impressive in conference play as the Pats have gone 26-5 in just a little over three full seasons.

"Upperclassmen pushed me to become a better player my freshman and sophomore seasons and I'm trying to do the same for our younger players now," Gower said. "Sometimes, I actually push myself a little too hard probably, but that's because I want to do whatever I can to help our team win games."

Gower said she would describe herself as one of the team leaders.

"I don't set any specific goals, though. Just bump, set, spike."

Gower believes the team is just beginning to play up to its capabilities.

"I think we have a lot of promise. In fact, I love our team, especially our senior class," she said. "It will take a lot of teamwork, but I think we can win the conference again this fall and even win a regional or more.

"We just have to make all the plays - not hit the ball into the net or out of bounds too much and look for a good spot to place the ball that will give us the best possibility of scoring points."

Gower said she would like to improve her serving skills despite some of the records she holds in that department.

"You can always be more consistent," she said. "Again... look for the right spots to hit to, not just try to get to get the ball over the net."

Asked if she plans to compete in volleyball after graduation, Gower said that she is unsure. She has been offered a scholarship at Shawnee Community College and other JUCOs such as Rend Lake and Wabash Valley have shown interest.

But...

"I could choose to go to Murray State University, and if I do, I probably won't compete in athletics anymore," said Gower, who admitted that she has no plans for a major at this time.

"Maybe I will keep playing. We'll see if the right offer comes along," she said.

The senior is not only an athlete. She is a National Honor Society student who also is a member of the MCHS Student Council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Massac County.

Miller said he certainly hopes Gower will continue on in athletics.

"It just comes down to what is the best fit for Addie long term," he said. "It would be hard to picture her not competing, though. I'm excited to follow her journey."