DU QUOIN — Although he only spent one year as an assistant coach, Kerry Oestreicher appears to be the right fit to replace longtime volleyball coach Isaac Miller at Du Quoin High School.

Miller switches over to football to assist new Du Quoin coach Logan Spain.

A 1990 graduate of Du Quoin, Oestreicher, who also spent some of his formative years residing in Elkville, is more familiar with the game than some may think.

In addition to his one year working with Miller, Oestreicher coached three years of travel volleyball and played the sport for years both in Florida and Illinois.

“I’m very excited to be a part of this program,” he said. “Coaching high school volleyball is something I have wanted to do for some time now. It might be tough sometimes working practices around my full-time job, but I am confident I can make it work.”

Oestreicher is employed by the Illinois Department of Transportation as a highway maintenance leader in the Murphysboro office.

“Du Quoin High School is excited to have Kerry as our volleyball coach,” said Du Quoin Athletic Director Derek Beard. “He has a great rapport with his players and is thrilled with the opportunity to coach here.”

Miller coached two different stints for the Indians. He coached from 2005 through 2011 and then again from 2015 through last year. Last season, Du Quoin finished 14-19-1.

“I think we have a good shot at a winning season with what all we have coming back this fall,” Oestreicher said. “I know that we play in a really tough conference, but I like our chances to be competitive with everyone. We had a good turnout for our summer workouts.”

Oestreicher’s daughter, Kallie, is a senior on the squad and will be one of the key performers. Junior Chloe Sims is also expected to play a key role as a front-row hitter.

“As of today, we have 12-to-13 seniors out for the team; 10 juniors; eight sophomores; and 18 freshmen. I think this program has a bright future.”

One of those 18 freshmen is Oestreicher’s younger daughter, Kenzie. That particular class won the regional tournament last school year as eighth-graders in the large-school classification.

Helping out with the team this summer is Wendi Funk.