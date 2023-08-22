MARION — The Massac County Patriots volleyball team erased a 24-21 deficit late in the first set Tuesday to squeak out a 30-28 win and proceeded to capture the second set, 25-21, to earn a hard-fought two-set sweep over host Marion.

It was the season opener for both schools.

“We were very fortunate to survive that first set,” said Patriots coach Zach Miller. “It carried a little bit of momentum into the second set, but Marion made nothing easy for us.”

Miller spoke highly of Marion’s effort.

“You practice hard for the first two weeks and realize you don’t get the same look from a varsity opponent,” Miller said. “Marion’s servers served like varsity athletes. They pushed us back. They punched us in the face. It was hard for us to find a counter punch.”

The Patriots were paced offensively by a pair of strong senior front-row players – Brooklynn Burnett and Adalyn Gower.

Burnett finished with eight kills and two blocks for points, while Gower followed with 11 kills.

“Everybody was under stress. We just had to keep the energy going,” Burnett said of her team’s first-set comeback. “We definitely have the confidence. We just had to believe in each other. We trust each other enough to get the next dig, or the next block.”

Burnett said she thought she played well overall, adding that she is a much better player this season than last season.

“A lot better,” she said. “I came back from a knee injury and that was definitely very hard."

Burnett added that she is moving better at the net, but still has plenty of room for improvement.

Leading the Patriots in assists was sophomore setter Hannah Edwards with 18. Tops in digs was senior libero Libby Conkle, also with 18.

The Wildcats were paced offensively by senior outside hitter Jordyn Rhine, who finished with five kills. Fellow senior, Taylor Richardson contributed four.

Senior, Tally Cockburn, was the assists leader with nine, while Lana Orrill notched 10 digs. Maddyn Kraus tacked on seven.

First-year Marion coach Brandy Mieldezis said the first set loss was frustrating, but not alarming considering how inexperienced some of her players are at the varsity level.

Rhine is the only returning starter.

“I think we started to lose our energy toward the end of the first set,” Mieldezis said. “It went like 30-28. That’s a lot longer than a typical volleyball game. We just have to make sure we keep that energy the whole entire time because volleyball is a game of momentum. Whoever has the most momentum is usually who ends up on top.”

Mieldezis said she thought the difference in the game was Burnett’s ability to negate Marion’s attacks at the net.

“She got up and over our blocks and that’s really hard to defend,” she said. “This (Massac County) is probably the tallest team we’re going to see. And hopefully, we’re going to see them again so that we can make those adjustments. We have a lot more height this year, but we’re still short in some areas. We just have to work on what we can do better against taller teams.”

Marion returns to the hardwood on Thursday at Benton. The Patriots are back in action Thursday at Du Quoin.