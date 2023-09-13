MURPHYSBORO – The Massac County Patriots volleyball team avenged a River-to-River Conference Tournament loss to Murphysboro earlier this season with a straight-set road win over the Red Devils on Tuesday in the first official league match for both schools.

The Patriots prevailed 25-16, 25-17. With the victory, they improve to 10-5 overall and 1-0 in the Ohio Division of the R2R. Murphysboro falls to 9-5 overall and 0-1 in the Ohio.

“We felt like we did a good job of keeping them off balance with our serves. I felt that definitely made a difference,” said Patriots head coach Zach Miller. “At the net, we blocked really well.”

Miller said if the match with Murphysboro is any indication, the Ohio race will be a competitive one to say the least.

“It was a good matchup of two quality teams tonight,” he said. “One of the best parts of tonight’s match for us was our sophomore – Kinley Logeman - who came into a varsity game tonight and had zero (hitting) errors.

“She and our other outside hitter – Adalyn Gower – were a perfect 18-for-18 in kills. Kinley handled the pressure of playing here at Murphysboro. She had seven kills and Addie had 11.”

Logeman said the Patriots played well.

“We came to win. That was our mindset,” she said. “We weren’t going to leave here without a win. It was kind of stressful for me because I’m a sophomore, but I’m glad I was able to help the team win tonight.”

Logeman said the team accomplished its mission.

“It was a great win. It’s our first conference game and sets things up for the rest of the season.”

Massac County bolted to a 9-4 lead in the first set as Gower delivered back-to-back kills. The senior enjoyed a big night at the net with a team-high 11 kills.

The Red Devils closed within a point on multiple occasions, but couldn’t quite get over the hump. The Patriots reestablished command and blew out to a seven- and eight-point lead.

In the second set, the home team took control early, building a four-point lead at 8-4 following a service ace by senior Bailey Summers. The Red Devils maintained that spread at 11-7 following a wide return hit by the Pats.

Massac County turned the momentum in its favor moving forward. Laken Vickers had a kill. Hannah Edwards had a push kill. Logeman pulled the visitors within one at 14-13 and then put the Pats in the lead with a kill at 15-14.

Senior middle hitter Brooklynn Burnett stepped up her game at the net in the second set, coming up with three of her team-high four blocks.

Gower and Burnett carried the offense down the stretch with a little help from sophomore Kenna Hight, who delivered a service ace.

“We made way too many mistakes tonight,” said Murphysboro head coach Kim Cook. “You can see that they had a little bit of fire in their belly and wanted to beat us. They played way harder than we did.”

Cook said she hopes her team learned from the loss.

“The next time we see them again we will have the opportunity to return the favor.”

Cook added that the Patriots dominated up front.

“They’ve got the big girls at the net who can hit it hard or tip it, or the throw, which always throws you off. The back row defensive play is scrappy, so you can go up and hit a ball as hard as you want, but they’re still going to get two touches on it.”

Murphysboro stayed competitive in the second set, but could never get on a big run. Leading hitter Megan McNitt was held to four kills, well below her average. Izzy Doerr added three kills. Sarah Cook was tops in assists with 10 and McNitt was the digs leader with seven. Zainah Amley contributed five.

Edwards led Massac County in assists with 24. Libby Conkle had 28 digs to pace the Patriots defense.

Murphysboro returns to action Thursday at Herrin. Massac County will host Harrisburg Thursday. Both are conference matches.

Sports reporter Kedarius Flowers contributed to this article.