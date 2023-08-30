The Massac County High School volleyball team upped its record to 6-2 on the season after defeating the Edwards County Lions in straight sets, 25-10, 25-17.

Adalyn Gower paced the offense with eight kills. She was also strong defensively with nine digs. Brooklyn Burnett contributed seven kills and added three blocks.

Kinley Logeman notched four kills. Laken Vickers chipped in three kills with one block. Libby Conkle led the defense with 12 kills. Abigail Martin netted three digs and two service aces.

The Patriots return to action Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Carbondale. Edwards County falls to 1-2 with the loss.