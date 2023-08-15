Bringing with her high school and college playing experience, as well as some junior high and high school coaching experience, Cymone Ballard was hired last week as the new Cairo High School head volleyball coach.

“We’re lucky to have landed someone like Cymone, who has passion for and knowledge of the game, as well as some experience coaching,” said Cairo High School Athletic Director Gregory Harris.

Ballard, a 2018 graduate of neighboring Meridian High School, played high school ball for the Bobcats and continued her playing career at Shawnee Community College, where she earned an associate degree in science.

“In high school, our team was the first group to win a sectional volleyball title,” Ballard said. “And I was able to land a scholarship at Shawnee. I played there two years.”

Ballard, who also competed in basketball, softball and track in high school, said she returned to her alma mater to coach, serving as head coach last year. She also coached the junior high team for three seasons.

“Fortunately, I already knew some of the Cairo girls. I had seen them play in junior high matches and at summer camps, so a lot of them know me. Our goal will be to practice hard and play the games even harder,” Ballard said. “We will work a lot on the fundamentals – get back to the basics.”

Ballard said she has learned much about the game through club ball from Jordan Becque, Rend Lake College head coach Reggie Bateman, SIU assistant coach Jessica Whitehead, and former Murphysboro and Pinckneyville volleyball coach Mike Layne.

Ballard said she believes her players will come to love volleyball as much as she does once they fully understand the innerworkings of the game and start having some success.

“I’m going to try to recruit some players from our high school,” she said. “Practices have already started, but there’s still time to make some additions.”

Ballard said Joyce Ivy will assist her at the high school. Ivy serves as the head coach at the junior high.

“Joyce has been very helpful. She contacted me and asked me to help run a summer camp and she brought her girls to an open gym for workouts. I think we’re going to work together well.”