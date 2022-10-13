Prep Volleyball | Carterville defeats Pinckneyville to claim SIRR Mississippi league championship

PINCKNEYVILLE — The Carterville Lions volleyball team erased a six-point deficit on multiple occasions in the first set Thursday to catch, pass, and then claim a hard-earned 26-24 victory. The Lions jumped out early in the second set, building an eight-point lead at 19-11 and closed out the set and match, 25-22.

The Lions improve to 22-6 on the season and finish the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference at 7-1. It is the first league championship for Carterville since 2013. It is only the third league title in school history. Nashville finished second in the league race at 6-2 and the Panthers ended up 5-3.

"Early in the season, we didn't know if we could compete like this," said Lions head coach Nathan Emrick. "But we kept battling, and eventually, things started coming together. Over the last couple of weeks, these girls have been locked in. They deserved this conference championship. To beat a good team like Pinckneyville on their home floor, especially after falling behind in that first set like we did - that's impressive to me."

Emrick added that the Lions were able to play free and easy because they had already clinched at least a share of the league title before the match with the Panthers started.

"I think that made a big difference," he said.

Senior setter Addie Wallace led the team in assists with 24.

"Our team chemistry has gotten so much better," Wallace said. "And we're a lot closer as a team now than we were early in the season. We don't just play volleyball together. We hang out together away from school."

With ample weapons at the net in Ally Lange, Maryn Vaughn, Emma Rogers, Rylee Davis and Haylee Dueker, it's up to Wallace to put the ball where they can handle it and get a big hit.

"There's no better feeling than when you make a good set and one of them gets a big hit, but it all starts with the back-row passes. We're just playing so much better right now."

Panthers head coach Katie Shaneyfelt said the Lions have improved immensely.

"Losing that first set hurt us, but it's not like we played poorly," she said. "Carterville just played really well. And in that second set when they got the big lead on us, we kept fighting. I was proud of that. Now, we need to focus on the regional at Sparta."

Pinckneyville now stands 17-8.

The Lions were led in kills by Ally Lange and Maryn Vaughn with nine apiece. Davis had four and Emma Rogers chipped in two. Lange contributed four blocks and Rogers followed with three.

"I challenged Emma tonight defensively and she came through for us," Emrick said.

Reese Brunken was tops in digs for the Lions with 14.

The Panthers were led in kills by Addie Waggoner with 10 kills and four blocks. Jillian Shaneyfelt recorded four kills and had two blocks.