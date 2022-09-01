Prep Volleyball | Carterville defends home court against Benton

CARTERVILLE — Showcasing a potent 1-2 punch at the net of seniors Ally Lange and Maryn Vaughn, the Carterville Lions volleyball team rolled to a straight-set victory over visiting Benton on Thursday, 25-19, 25-20.

Lange was other-worldly in the first set for the Lions, recording a stunning 10 kills. That's a pretty fair amount for a match let alone one set. She finished with 13 for the match.

Vaughn had five kills in the set and finished with eight on the night.

"Our setter, Addy Wallace, did a good job of finding Ally," said Lions head coach Nathan Emrick. "Of course, Ally did a good job of putting herself in position to score. She was hot, so we kept getting the ball to her as much as possible and she found holes in the defense. It was just one of those nights for her where everything went well."

Lange said she had no idea that she had recorded so many kills in one set.

"That might be a record for me," she said. "Addie and I were really connecting tonight. She gave me some amazing sets."

Lange's sweet spot was delivering kills from the right side of the net.

'That's where I play in club ball, even though I am committed to play middle hitter at Colorado State University at Pueblo next year. I can get more power from the right side," she said. "It's a different swing."

Lange said she might be playing the best volleyball of her career right now, but still feels there is room to grow.

"I can play better, and our team can play better, too. We may finally be on the upswing."

Emrick said the Lions may have been dragging a bit at times having played their seventh match in the last five days.

"We looked a little gassed at times tonight, but give Benton credit. They played hard and were very scrappy. Christy (Rangers first-year head coach Hayden) has them playing hard. She will do a good job with them and Benton will be very good in a year or two."

Benton shrugged off the first-set loss to build a six-point lead on Carterville in the second set at 17-11 as Ensley Tedeschi blocked a kill attempt from Lange.

The Lions, however, battled back to tie the set at 19 all as Wallace's two-handed pass found an opening in the visitors' defense.

Carterville took the lead on the next volley and went on to win the set by five at 25-20. It should be noted, however, that Emma Bacon of the Rangers made the defensive play of the night, if not the year when she went hurtling into the scorer's table to make a dramatic save that led to a Benton point.

"I'm really proud of the girls' effort tonight," Hayden said. "I thought we played amazingly well in that second set. We just lost our focus a little there toward the end. Carterville is a good team. They make it tough on you."

Benton falls to 2-6 with the loss. The Lions improve to 7-2. The Rangers are off a week before returning to the hardwood at Harrisburg next Thursday. The Lions compete at a tournament in Olney on Saturday.