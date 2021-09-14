Prep Volleyball | Carterville opens Mississippi play with win over Du Quoin

CARTERVILLE — The first set between Carterville and Du Quoin went down to the wire, but the Lady Lions rallied to sweep the Lady Indians, 25-20, 25-9, in the first game of the conference schedule on Tuesday night.

“Our side of the River is absolutely loaded this year,” said Du Quoin coach Nathan Emrick. “You are going to have to come to play every single night. His kids are always so gritty and tough and play so hard. They are not going to give points away and make you earn every single point you got. Du Quoin was down a player, which even makes them more dangerous the next time we play them. I thought we did a really good job of having multiple hitters step up and earn points tonight.”

Carterville won its 10th game in a row to improve to 16-1 while Du Quoin, which was missing some players because of COVID-19 protocols, fell to 4-3-1 and 0-1 in the Mississippi Division.

“Still cranking along,” Emrick said. “We had three or four different hitters with five or more points and I thought Sydney Stuck tonight had the best game of her season. She just played lights out. She was a beast at the net on defense and scored in stretches when we needed someone outside to give our inside players a break.”