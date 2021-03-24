Prep Volleyball | Centralia's Edson off to 3-0 start coaching three daughters

Centralia’s Angie Edson is taking coaching and parenting to a whole other level in 2021.
Edson coaches three of her four daughters, but you could never tell with how disciplined they play. Her oldest on the team, Natalie Edson, is a senior committed to play volleyball at Missouri Baptist University next year. Next is sophomore Rylee Edson starting at outside hitter and then freshman Kalei Edson starting at middle blocker.
Together, the Edsons and the rest of the Annies are off to a 3-0 start following three-straight sweeps to begin their 14-game schedule. They swept Carbondale on the road Tuesday 25-13, 25-19, before facing Belleville Althoff on the road Thursday.
“We’re getting better every match that we play,” Edson said. “We’ll be ready to go to a third set, but we do probably need to work on our mental game a little bit and just stay focused.”
Centralia logged a 33-5 record last year to earn a super-sectional bid against Normal (University). The Annies are on the rise again, ranking No. 1 in the Southern Illinois' coaches volleyball Top 10 poll.
“Obviously, I’m thrilled that my seniors get to have a short little season,” Edson said. “I think it’s good for them to touch a ball and be in the gym with us one last time.
“It’s also hard because I think that they also feel like we ended on a great note last year.”
Edson’s other two seniors are Tess Timmons at outside hitter and Lauren Miley at middle blocker. Timmons is a softball standpoint heading to Kaskaskia College, while junior libero Emma Sears and sophomore outside hitter Blaike Knolhoff also fill in as starters.
Despite beating opponents handily, Edson acknowledged there’s still room for her team to grow. The Annies have the ability to dominate first sets and intimidate opponents, which can make second sets easier, but that requires Edson’s players to remain focused.
“It is the time of year where we are getting a little bit of senioritis and they’re a little bit done,” Edson said. “I’ve got several playing club volleyball at the same time, so there’s a lot of obstacles to overcome mentally.”
Centralia shows plenty of signs of dominance. Its ability to shoot out to quick leads, especially on the road, allows Edson’s players to control momentum. Her oldest is the leader on the court and led their first set against Carbondale with 12 assists, while the freshman Edson makes plenty of plays above the net.
The Annies got a little flustered in their second set against Carbondale when the Lady Terriers went on a five-point run to cut their deficit to 16-15. That forced Edson into calling a timeout.
“I just told them we’re making all the errors, so let’s just calm down, let’s play our game, let’s move the block and we’ll be fine,” Edson said. “These girls get along really well and they have really good chemistry, so they hold each other accountable. They’re also competitive enough that if something starts falling apart a little bit they get on each other.”
Edson remains excited that her underclassmen are receiving plenty of opportunities to touch the ball this season. Her other focus revolves around making the season as special for her three seniors as possible.
“This season is about the seniors,” she said. “We want them to go out on a high note like they did last year.”
