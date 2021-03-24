Prep Volleyball | Centralia's Edson off to 3-0 start coaching three daughters

Edson’s other two seniors are Tess Timmons at outside hitter and Lauren Miley at middle blocker. Timmons is a softball standpoint heading to Kaskaskia College, while junior libero Emma Sears and sophomore outside hitter Blaike Knolhoff also fill in as starters.

Despite beating opponents handily, Edson acknowledged there’s still room for her team to grow. The Annies have the ability to dominate first sets and intimidate opponents, which can make second sets easier, but that requires Edson’s players to remain focused.

“It is the time of year where we are getting a little bit of senioritis and they’re a little bit done,” Edson said. “I’ve got several playing club volleyball at the same time, so there’s a lot of obstacles to overcome mentally.”

Centralia shows plenty of signs of dominance. Its ability to shoot out to quick leads, especially on the road, allows Edson’s players to control momentum. Her oldest is the leader on the court and led their first set against Carbondale with 12 assists, while the freshman Edson makes plenty of plays above the net.

The Annies got a little flustered in their second set against Carbondale when the Lady Terriers went on a five-point run to cut their deficit to 16-15. That forced Edson into calling a timeout.