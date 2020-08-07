Prep Volleyball | Competition in the SIRR-Mississippi just heating up

With high school girls volleyball scheduled to begin next March, Southern Illinois River-to-River fans should expect more competition at the top of the Mississippi Division.
Massac County head coach Zach Miller expects the Mississippi to be full of strong contenders in the 2020-21 season. Pinckneyville shared the division crown with Nashville last year at 9-1 before falling to Breese Mater Dei in the Class 2A sectional finals.
This year the Lady Panthers have the legendary Mike Layne coaching from the sidelines following the departure of Cathy Kohnen. Kohnen served five years at Pinckneyville and helped lead the school to its first 30-win season in 2019. She’ll be taking a teaching job at Breese Central, but won’t be coaching.
Layne brings 20 years of coaching experience from his days at Murphysboro that ended in 2018 following the graduation of his youngest daughter, Rachel. He went on to accumulate a 519-192-4 career record, with 11 regional titles and one sectional title with the Red Devils.
After averaging nearly 26 wins every season at Murphysboro, Layne decided to take a break from head coaching in 2019 and become an assistant coach under Ed Allen at SIU. Layne will work around the Salukis' schedule during the fall, while awaiting more information from the IHSA regarding the number of contact days he’s permitted.
“Being able to work around a coaching staff with Ed Allen has been a dream come true for me,” said Layne. “It’s been incredible working with the caliber of athletes that SIU recruits.
“I hated it for the kids at Pinckneyville once I saw Cathy resigned. It helps that their hitters are stacked on paper, and my goal is to help further them on how they’ve been doing.”
The height of seniors Bella Pasquino and Payton Morgan excite Layne the most about his new team. Pasquino stands the tallest at 6-foot-1 and showed off her ability to play above the net during her junior season. While the team possesses height on the outside, one big question remains around the setter position.
Pinckneyville graduated senior captain Elaine Shaneyfelt last season, who was regarded as one of the best setters in the area. Shaneyfelt can now be found showcasing her talents at John A. Logan college under head coach Bill Burnside.
Layne stated that a discussion with Kohnen back in her first season coaching at Pinckneyville leaves him to believe it’s a culture he’ll be comfortable in.
“We talked extensively back in her first season coaching at a Fairfield Tournament,” said Layne. “She asked me questions and I gave her advice on how to develop a program. One of the major things Cathy accomplished was changing the culture of the program.”
Another head coach entering the SIRR-Mississippi this season is Nathan Emrick at Carterville. Emrick helped lead Cobden to seven regional titles between 2012-18. During that span, he notched a 26-win season in 2017 that ended in a Class 1A super-sectional appearance for the Appleknockers.
Many coaches have their eyes set on head coach Josh Konkel and his Nashville club. The Lady Hornets are two years removed from a 32-10 season that ended in a fourth-place finish in the state championship series. They’ll now try to build off a regional finals loss to Freeburg in Class 2A last year.
“You always have to mention the legendary Coach Konkel in the Mississippi,” said Layne. “I feel comfortable with what I bring to the table. One of the things I’m most proud of is the consistency I’ve had in the River-River, but I wouldn’t say it gives me an advantage over any other coach.”
Du Quoin figures to be another strong contender under head coach Isaac Miller. The Lady Indians finished 26-10 last season, winning five of their final seven games to close out the year.
Between Pinckneyville, Nashville, Du Quoin and Carterville, the SIRR-Mississippi figures to be the toughest and most competitive volleyball conference entering 2021.
