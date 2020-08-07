Prep Volleyball | Competition in the SIRR-Mississippi just heating up

“Being able to work around a coaching staff with Ed Allen has been a dream come true for me,” said Layne. “It’s been incredible working with the caliber of athletes that SIU recruits.

“I hated it for the kids at Pinckneyville once I saw Cathy resigned. It helps that their hitters are stacked on paper, and my goal is to help further them on how they’ve been doing.”

The height of seniors Bella Pasquino and Payton Morgan excite Layne the most about his new team. Pasquino stands the tallest at 6-foot-1 and showed off her ability to play above the net during her junior season. While the team possesses height on the outside, one big question remains around the setter position.

Pinckneyville graduated senior captain Elaine Shaneyfelt last season, who was regarded as one of the best setters in the area. Shaneyfelt can now be found showcasing her talents at John A. Logan college under head coach Bill Burnside.

Layne stated that a discussion with Kohnen back in her first season coaching at Pinckneyville leaves him to believe it’s a culture he’ll be comfortable in.