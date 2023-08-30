CHRISTOPHER — Junior outside hitter Chloe Sims delivered nine kills Wednesday to lead the Du Quoin Indians to a two-set sweep of the host Christopher Bearcats (25-17, 25-10).

“We wanted to come out tonight and play better than we did Saturday in the conference tournament,” Sims said. “We came ready to play and took control of the match early.”

Sims said the Indians are working hard to improve communication with one another on the floor and be in the right spots defensively.

“I think things are getting easier for us,” she said. “I can see improvement with every game we play. As for me, I’m just trying to control the ball and be smart with my placement.”

Du Quoin first-year coach Kerry Oestreicher said he was pleased with his team’s play against the Bearcats.

“We’ve been trying to play hard and keep our spirits up,” he said. “Chloe played big time for us tonight. She came out hitting the ball well and manhandled both sets. Defensively, our back row – Love Dunklin and Ashlyn Waters - is doing a better job of getting the ball to our setter (Kallie Oestreicher), which allows us to get more kills.”

Dunklin led the Indians in digs with 22. Oestreicher was tops in service points with 10, including two aces. Haylee Sizemore was nipping at her heels with eight service points and two aces.

With the win, Du Quoin improves to 5-4 overall and will play host to Hamilton County on Thursday.

Christopher falls to 4-5 with the loss.

Bearcats coach Madeline Gossett took the loss in stride, tipping her hat to her opponent in the process.

“They had some really good hitters,” she said. “They knew where to put the ball and their blocking was phenomenal.”

Gossett said that despite the loss the Bearcats have faced some stiff competition in recent days – both at home Wednesday against Du Quoin and last Saturday at the Fairfield Invitational.

“But playing good competition isn’t helpful if we don’t up our intensity,” she said. “That’s something we have to work on moving forward. We have to rise to the occasion.”

Senior Amiah Hargrove led the Bearcats in kills with five. Reagan Gilbert contributed three. Hargrove was also tops in digs with 10. Gilbert added five. Both Mya Wilson and Hargrove led in assists with three each.

Christopher returns to the hardwood on Sept. 7 at home against Johnston City in a Black Diamond Conference match.