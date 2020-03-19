Prep Volleyball | Emrick hired to run Carterville program

When Carterville athletic director Brett Diel announced on Twitter that his school hired Cobden’s Nathan Emrick as its new volleyball coach Thursday, Fairfield coach Chet Snyder followed up with an immediate prediction on Twitter.
“Sleeping giant. Carterville instantly becomes a top program in the south with coach Emrick’s leadership. He will do great things there,” Snyder said.
Diel is counting on it. A look at Emrick’s track record, and the Lions’ wealth of proven, yet young talent on the roster, suggests that he could be the man to lift them from contender to champion.
Emrick replaces Johanna Mandrell, who did outstanding work in her one season, posting a 15-win improvement and going 21-17. Carterville reached a Class 2A regional final before losing at Pinckneyville to a more experienced team. Mandrell is leaving the school system to move to Pensacola, Fla. with her fiancé.
Diel, who’s known Emrick for about 15 years because of the duo’s occasional matchups on the softball field when both were guiding their schools to state titles, interviewed him for the job last week.
“For our program to take the next step towards contention,” Diel said, “he’s the perfect guy to lead us. He’s been there before, he knows what it takes to get there, and his character and leadership are second to none.”
Emrick went 152-118 in eight seasons as the Appleknockers’ volleyball coach, collecting regional titles in the first seven years. His 2017 team won its Class 1A sectional to earn a super-sectional berth, but lost 2-0 to Stewardson-Strasburg. Cobden went 10-25 last year with a very inexperienced team, losing in the finals of its regional to eventual Class 1A semifinalist NCOE.
Emrick inherits a team that should challenge perennial powers Pinckneyville and Nashville in the SIRR Mississippi. The Lions return five starters, including Averi Vanderzille, Bella Mavigliano and Addison Wallace, and lost just one player to graduation.
“It’s about us and doing whatever it takes to be our best,” Emrick said. “We have to create a culture where people like to play for each other. People say we can be really, really good, but that’s hard when you’re in the same conference with Nashville, Pinckneyville and Du Quoin. There are no cupcakes in the River to River.”
Expectations will be high for Carterville, but Emrick injected a bit of sobering realism into the run-up to late August. He’s not certain when he’ll get to meet his team because schools throughout Illinois are closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
An extended break from school could shut off his face-to-face time with his new team. In fact, Emrick pondered the possibility Thursday night of using Skype or other social media outlets to hold individual meetings with players.
“The first order of business is to find two high-quality assistant coaches,” he said, “and then it’s trying to find a time to meet with players. That will be on hold until this thing settles down a bit. That’s thrown a wrench into this. There’s no playbook for this.”
Emrick’s wife, Crystal, has also been hired to a teaching position at Carterville.
“Huge additions for our program and school,” Diel said.