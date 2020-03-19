Prep Volleyball | Emrick hired to run Carterville program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Emrick went 152-118 in eight seasons as the Appleknockers’ volleyball coach, collecting regional titles in the first seven years. His 2017 team won its Class 1A sectional to earn a super-sectional berth, but lost 2-0 to Stewardson-Strasburg. Cobden went 10-25 last year with a very inexperienced team, losing in the finals of its regional to eventual Class 1A semifinalist NCOE.

Emrick inherits a team that should challenge perennial powers Pinckneyville and Nashville in the SIRR Mississippi. The Lions return five starters, including Averi Vanderzille, Bella Mavigliano and Addison Wallace, and lost just one player to graduation.

“It’s about us and doing whatever it takes to be our best,” Emrick said. “We have to create a culture where people like to play for each other. People say we can be really, really good, but that’s hard when you’re in the same conference with Nashville, Pinckneyville and Du Quoin. There are no cupcakes in the River to River.”

Expectations will be high for Carterville, but Emrick injected a bit of sobering realism into the run-up to late August. He’s not certain when he’ll get to meet his team because schools throughout Illinois are closed due to COVID-19 concerns.