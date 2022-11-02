Prep Volleyball | Fairfield falls to Freeburg in sectional title game

BENTON — Try as she might, Emersyn Robbins could not carry the Fairfield High School volleyball team to a sectional championship win over Freeburg on Wednesday in Benton.

The All-State junior outside hitter paced the Mules to a 25-20 first-set win with 10 kills and tacked on seven more kills midway through the second set as Fairfield bolted to a 13-7 lead.

But after Freeburg head coach Brooke Kloess called timeout, it was a different Midgets squad that emerged from the huddle. It was a fierceness that one would expect from a lioness protecting her cub. Simply put, Freeburg dug deep and raised its level of play.

The result?

A 25-23 comeback win that spilled over into the third set en route to a six-point win and hard-earned match victory: 20-25, 25-23, 25-19.

"I thought they just took it to another level with their defense," said Fairfield head coach Chet Snyder. "We couldn't find the floor (on kill attempts). Hats off to them. They performed extremely well, executed, and made some adjustments. It was a battle to the end.

"When we got it back to 23-23 in that second set, I thought we had them where we wanted them. It was a tough battle."

Snyder said his senior bunch - Mabry Ellis, Kate Book, Alexis Cline, Kaylee Barger and Lucy Britt - are incredible.

"These are special kids. We had a goal. We host the Super-Sectional, so obviously, our goal was to get there. We just fell a little bit short, but it's not going to take anything away from this season. It was super special."

Snyder had much praise for Freeburg.

"They are a very balanced team and a very tough team," he said.

Midgets head coach Brooke Kloess was elated with her team's ability to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat.

"I agree that our defensive play did go to another level," Kloess said. "But these girls have grit like I've never seen. They will never roll over. They are determined. They play for each other. They love each other. And I knew that regardless of the situation, they were not going to give up because of their mentality."

Kloess admitted that she was frustrated with the team's play in the first set.

"I told the girls that wasn't our best volleyball," she said. "At this point in the season, you have to be playing your best volleyball at all times. And if we wanted to get it done tonight, we had to rise up and be the kind of team that I know that we can be."

Kloess said her senior middle hitter Bella Borja began to negate Robbins' dominance at the net.

"Whenever there is a great player on the other side, Bella steps up to another level and wants to show that she can shut her down. She started getting big blocks on her, so then Emersyn had to start rolling and tipping the ball, which made it easier on our defense. And we started putting the pressure on them."

With the Mules and Midgets splitting the first two sets, it came down to a third and deciding set.

Fairfield took a 1-0 lead, but Freeburg quickly took command and broke out to a 7-3 lead. The Mules pulled within two at 9-7 and 11-9, but each time they pulled close, Freeburg had an answer.

The Midgets, riding the play of front-row hitters Lindsey Muskopf, Olivia Kehrer, and Borja, pulled out to a seven-point lead at 17-10. The Mules kicked back and trimmed the deficit to three at 19-16, but could get no closer.

After recording 22 kills through the first two sets, Robbins was limited to only three kills in the third set, finishing with a game-high 25 on the night.

Freeburg improves to 31-7 with the win. Fairfield finishes at 33-6. The Midgets advance to the Fairfield Super-Sectional on Friday and will take on arch rival, Breese Mater Dei. The Knights have bested Freeburg on two separate occasions this season.