Prep Volleyball | Fairfield, Massac County advance to regional title game

ANNA — Fairfield swept West Frankfort in the first semifinal and Massac County swept Johnston City in the second Tuesday night to advance to the Anna-Jonesboro Class 2A volleyball regional championship game.

Fairfield (31-5) won its 17th straight game with a 25-9, 25-20, win over the Redbirds (14-18-1) and Massac County (29-7) snapped a two-match losing streak with a 25-20, 25-17, win over the Lady Indians. The championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“It was a fantastic volleyball game,” said Massac County coach Zach Miller. “It was what you would expect this time of season. I felt both teams played very well. They were able to get the ball to the hitters and they took solid swings. I know we had to defend the entire court."

In the win over Johnston City, Fairfield’s junior outside hitter Emersyn Robbins led the match with 12 kills while West Frankfort’s sophomore outside hitter Bailey Neibch led the Redbirds with 11.

“It was almost a two-hour drive coming down here, so we came out to a little bit of a slow start and even though it wasn’t our best tonight we got the job done,” Robbins said.

The Lady Mules had a good night behind the service line finishing with nine aces led by senior libero Lucy Britt with four and junior setter/right side hitter Rylee Edwards with three.

“Lucy Britt served the ball extremely well,” said Fairfield coach Chet Snyder. “It’s nice to have her as a first server. Her ball is really hard to pass and she serves at a really good rate.”

The first set remained within five to seven points until Britt stepped behind the line for her second service leading 12-7. The Lady Mules scored the first two points on shooting errors by the Redbirds and Britt scored the next two on her second and third aces to take a 16-7 lead.

Robbins scored two of the next three points to complete an 8-0 run to up the lead to 19-7. Fairfield extended its lead to 23-8 and closed out the first set on a kill by Kate Book and a shooting error by West Frankfort to win 25-9.

The second set was a battle with the score tied five times early with the last being 12-12. Book got a rally started with a kill from the middle followed by a kill by Robbins and shooting error the Redbirds.

West Frankfort cut the lead back to two on a kill by Laela Kohzadi and a net serve by Fairfield. But that was as close as the Redbirds could get as the Lady Mules closed out on 8-6 run to win, 25-20.

“It’s hard to stay locked in the whole match,” Snyder said. “We lost our mojo in the second set, but all we wanted to do was win one because you can’t win a regional, sectional or Super-Sectional without winning the semifinal. So we don’t look ahead and just had to take care of West Frankfort. Tonight we did that.”

The first set of the second semifinal played out in a similar fashion with score remaining between two or three points until the end. Massac County led by three on back-to-back kills by Brooklynn Burnett. The Lady Patriots upped its lead to five and ended the first set on a combined stuff block by Moginque Hart and Katie Frazine.

The second set was tied 7-7 when Massac County went on 9-1 run led by four kills by Adalyn Gower and an ace by Abigail Martin. The closest the Lady Indians could get the rest of the set was six points at 18-12.

Gower led the Lady Patriots with nine kills and Hart finished with eight. Bailey Weber led the Lady Indians with seven kills.