Prep Volleyball | Goreville, Christopher advance to Class 1A regional final

GOREVILLE — Abby Compton’s 19 kills helped the Goreville Blackcats volleyball team run past Century on Wednesday, 25-12, 25-19, to advance to the Class 1A regional championship Thursday, where they will host Christopher. The Bearcats were a straight-set winner over Egyptian in the other semifinal round match Wednesday, 25-10, 25-6.

With the victory, the Blackcats improve to 24-7 overall, while the Centurions finish up at 17-10.

“Winning this match tonight was important because it gives us another shot at Christopher,” said Compton, a junior front-row hitter. “We have a friendly competition going with them, and hopefully, we can beat them this time. It’s going to take a lot of teamwork to get that done, though. We must play like we know we can.”

The Bearcats won the two regular-season matches with Goreville, both in three sets.

Goreville head coach Kasi Camden was pleased with her team’s performance against Century.

“We sometimes mentally get down on ourselves, so we have to learn to keep that mental game strong when we’re playing,” Camden said. “I did like our communication tonight. I didn’t like the errors, but I liked the way we came back in that second set (from an 11-5 deficit to score 20 of the next 28 points).

“Against Christopher Thursday, we’re going to have to communicate well, get all our serves in and play top notch,” Camden said. “They will be a tough team to beat.”

In addition to Compton, senior Kaitlynn Dunning delivered nine kills. Ahnalynn Hays was tops in assists with 27. Breanna Suits was the defensive standout for Goreville with 23 digs.

Century head coach Raegan Hannan said she couldn’t have been prouder of her girls considering the fact that four starters missed the match to attend an FFA convention.

“We were starting two freshmen, one sophomore, three juniors and only one senior,” Hannan said. “And we still played better tonight than we did our last time out.”

Hannan said the regional loss marks her last match as a varsity volleyball coach. She is calling it quits after nine years as head coach and 19 years altogether coaching athletics at the school.

“As a program, we’re getting better,” she said. “I think Century will be a powerhouse next year with everyone we have coming back.”

EGYPTIAN VS. CHRISTOPHER

In the first semifinal round match of the evening, the Christopher Bearcats used the potent 1-2 punch of junior front-row hitters Amiah Hargrove and Reagan Gilbert to subdue Egyptian in straight sets.

With the victory, the Bearcats improve to 21-14 overall under first-year head coach Madeline Gossett and advance to the finals of the Class 1A regional Thursday against the host, Goreville Blackcats.

The Egyptian Pharaohs, also led by a first-year head coach, Camryn Mitchell, finish 19-4.

Christopher jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first set and never trailed en route to the win. Hargrove recorded nine kills. The Pharaohs managed to pull within three at 11-8 when senior Anyai Blake had the third of her three kills, but the Bearcats proceeded to tally 14 of the next 16 points.

It was more of the same in the second set. Egyptian’s only leads came at 1-0 and 2-1 on a kill from Blake. Christopher grabbed the lead at 3-2 on a failed return by Egyptian and never trailed thereafter. Gilbert checked in with a team-best six kills to pace the attack. Senior Tori Crain of the Bearcats steadied the offense from her setter’s position and contributed a few kills along the way.

“I think this was a really good game for us,” Crain said. “It sets us up to do even better in the championship match Thursday.”

Crain said she is playing with more confidence now than ever before and the same can be said for her teammates.

“I think we’re playing together much more as a team than we did earlier this season. We have to keep working if we want to beat Goreville. It will be tough to beat them a third time.”

Gossett said she liked the effort and intensity that the Bearcats showcased Wednesday. She added that the team received strong hitting games from Hargrove and Gilbert and said Crain also enjoyed a standout performance.

“I think of Tori as my quiet player that gets a lot of stuff done for me. A lot of people may not think of her when you think about Christopher Bearcats volleyball, but she does a lot for our team.”

Gossett said the team must play to its full potential or it won’t advance.

“We are playing more as a unit. We finally figured out the family dynamics between us,” she said. “The girls are meshing well together. There is good communication. I’m pretty happy with where we are at right now.”

Egyptian head coach Camryn Mitchell was not happy with the results.

“I definitely think we were capable of winning, but there were a lot of nerves out there,” Mitchell said. “We had never seen Christopher play before. If we could have calmed down a little, we would have done a lot better. Overall, though, we had one of the best seasons Egyptian has ever had. We were also conference champions and hadn’t done that in a long time.”