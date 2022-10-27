Prep Volleyball | Herrin stuns Centralia to win Class 3A regional title

HERRIN — Playing before a raucous crowd of supporters, the Herrin Tigers pulled the upset of the night, knocking off Centralia in three sets: 25-16, 13-25, 25-23 to capture the Class 3A Herrin Regional.

“It was just an incredible win,” said Herrin first-year head coach Gabby Woodis. “I don’t think I’m going to be able to breathe for a couple of hours. Our girls played so well tonight, so together. We don’t have a single senior on our roster, but we played smart and with passion.”

The Tigers were led by junior middle-hitter Karli Mann, who paced the team in kills with 15. Skylar Yates contributed five. Tops in assists was Saylor Ray with 24 and Jersey Summers led the team in digs with five. Yates added four.

The regional title is Herrin’s first since 2011.

“My sophomore year,” Woodis said. “We beat Carbondale that year to win the regional. This one is even more special to me. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for us, but toward the end of the regular season, things began coming together. We have been playing much better and it showed tonight against Centralia. Anytime you can beat an accomplished program like theirs, it’s special.”

Woodis added that one of the keys to beating the Orphan Annies was being “aggressive at the net” and constantly attacking.

“That’s what you have to do against Centralia,” she said.

Herrin improves to 14-18-1 overall, while Centralia finishes its season at 25-11. The Tigers advance to the Centralia Sectional on Monday.