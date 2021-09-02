Prep Volleyball | Jackson County rivalry: Murphysboro outlasts Carbondale in third set

MURPHYSBORO — Don’t look now, but the Murphysboro volleyball team has won two straight matches over Carbondale in the battle for Jackson County bragging rights.

Thursday’s matchup was no different after both schools split the season series last year. It was just a matter of which side could win the third set because rest assured, this rivalry is only built for three sets.

Murphysboro made it seem like two sets would be enough after dominating the first set 25-10, but Carbondale powered back with a 25-19 victory in the second set on the backs of senior setter Brooke Williard (10 assists) and junior outside-hitter MeiKayla Graham (six kills).

Carbondale continued that momentum into the third set when the team built its largest lead to 18-14 before Murphysboro players watched their luck change when the Lady Terriers sent a serve out of bounds and three awry hits to even the score at 18-all.

Then it was Murphysboro’s two outside-hitters, Megan McNitt and Shelby Cook, who put the final touches on a 25-22 victory to defend their home court in the third set.