Prep Volleyball | Jackson County rivalry: Murphysboro outlasts Carbondale in third set

MURPHYSBORO — Don’t look now, but the Murphysboro volleyball team has won two straight matches over Carbondale in the battle for Jackson County bragging rights.
Thursday’s matchup was no different after both schools split the season series last year. It was just a matter of which side could win the third set because rest assured, this rivalry is only built for three sets.
Murphysboro made it seem like two sets would be enough after dominating the first set 25-10, but Carbondale powered back with a 25-19 victory in the second set on the backs of senior setter Brooke Williard (10 assists) and junior outside-hitter MeiKayla Graham (six kills).
Carbondale continued that momentum into the third set when the team built its largest lead to 18-14 before Murphysboro players watched their luck change when the Lady Terriers sent a serve out of bounds and three awry hits to even the score at 18-all.
Then it was Murphysboro’s two outside-hitters, Megan McNitt and Shelby Cook, who put the final touches on a 25-22 victory to defend their home court in the third set.
“Tonight took a lot of heart from our girls,” said Murphysboro head coach Kim Cook. “I was so proud of the way they hung in there. The first game we played really well — second game we let down; Carbondale’s a great team, but we didn’t block their hitters. They started to put some tips on us and it was just a matter of heart at the end — our girls gutted it out.”
Murphysboro (6-2-1) was fresh off playing five matches in the SIRR Preview tournament on Saturday. The team finished 2-2-1 with losses against Pinckneyville (2-0) and Benton (2-1) before earning a home win on Monday in two sets against Cobden.
“Our conference tournament was absolutely loaded,” said Cook. “We were in a tough bracket with Pinckneyville and Du Quoin. Pinckneyville has a great team; they beat us badly in the first game and we gave them a game in the second game, so I saw some growth in our girls. I’m just proud...I want our girls to continue getting better every game.”
McNitt made the SIRR All-Tournament team on Saturday and continued her dominance against Carbondale with six of her team-high 11 kills in the third set.
And the sophomore clutched up when her team needed momentum on its side. With Murphysboro trailing 19-18 in the third set, McNitt sent two well-struck spikes to the right and left sidelines of Carbondale’s return area that were both saved by Williard and Graham with diving one arm efforts before McNitt finished the rally off with a kill to even the score.
McNitt on the rally: “I was just trying to get around the block. I kept my head high and just hit it again and picked a different spot where the block wasn’t.”
It became clear early on that nobody could outhit McNitt.
“I’ve just learned how to play my best and hit around their blocks,” McNitt said on what it’s like facing Carbondale. “I think we just got a little ahead of ourselves today, but then we closed it in and got ready for the third set.”
McNitt’s momentum helped Murphysboro to a 23-21 lead before Cook gave her team a game point opportunity with a huge block on Carbondale senior Sierra Sherrill. The game was finalized two serves later on an unceremonious net violation to land Carbondale at 1-2 on the young season.
“There were just a couple unfortunate errors at crucial times,” said Carbondale head coach Fae Ragan. “When a match is as nip and tuck, and as back and forth as that game was, you know every point is precious.”
