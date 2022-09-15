Prep Volleyball | JC sweeps past Vienna

JOHNSTON CITY — A pair of seniors proved to be the difference in the match as the Johnston City High School volleyball team defeated Vienna Thursday in straight sets, 25-13, 25-20.

Emma Moake was on fire from the service line with four aces in the first set as the Indians raced out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back. The closest the Eagles got was within one point at 8-7, but then JC gradually pulled away for the victory.

Weber had a team-high eight kills on the night, seven coming in the second set, which included three blocks.

With the win, JC improves to 3-2 in the West Division of the Black Diamond Conference and is now 9-2 overall.

"I was proud of the way the kids came out and played so well to start the match," said Indians first-year head coach Ashley Gualdoni. "I think they learned a lot from the last two matches (losses to Trico and Christopher). That's why winning tonight feels so good."

Gualdoni said Weber has "played big" at the net all season and Moake has been has been a consistent performer both on defense and behind the service line.

"She's put a lot of time and effort into it," Gualdoni said. "She's very aggressive with her serves and doesn't make that many mistakes."

Moake, a lefty, said she was pleasantly surprised to record so many aces.

"I think I had one other match (Hardin County) this season where I had five, but I'll take four anytime," she said. "I practice for at least 30 minutes every day on my serves. I try to flick my wrist and get on top of the ball so that it goes down harder."

Moake said she is one of five seniors on the team - Earlie Garland, Brooklyn Hewlett, Addy trout and Weber are the others - and the group desperately wants to go out on top by winning the conference race.

"We're a lot better than we were last year," she said. "We just have to keep working hard and believe in ourselves. It would mean a lot to us to go out on top."

Although Vienna couldn't earn the win Thursday, there were some exciting moments for the Eagles in the second set when they closed a nine-point deficit (18-9) to two (19-17 and 20-18) before one final Indians push secured the win.

Annabeth Webb, playing on the front row, notched three kills and added three consecutive service aces. Casey Norris was also formidable at the net, recording four kills, including a pair of blocks.

Eagles third-year head coach Danielle Jones was pleased with the effort despite the loss.

"The girls did a good job of coming back in that second set," Jones said. "We just got off to a really slow start. I thought our seniors, in particular, were a little down emotionally after what happened yesterday (the Vienna bus was involved in an accident with a pedestrian en route to an event at SIU)."

Jones added that freshman Laney Slife stepped up and did a fine job as middle hitter filling in for Payton Shoemaker, who turned her ankle.

"We're very young and it didn't help to lose our setter - Ayva Rush - who tore her ACL in the knee before the season even started. That was a big blow."