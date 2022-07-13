Prep Volleyball | Local teams gain experience at John A. Logan tournament

CARTERVILLE — John A. Logan College is the place to be for high school volleyball in Southern Illinois this month. Starting last Wednesday and concluding next Wednesday, the Volunteers have hosted eight local high schools in a summer round robin tournament. Carterville, Carbondale, Murphysboro, Herrin, Pinckneyville, Johnston City, Cobden and West Frankfort all meet up at JALC with games starting at 2 p.m. and the last game of the day played at 7 p.m.

It’s a mutually beneficial system, too, as it gives the high school coaches a chance to see what they have in their own team as well as scout regional opponents; it gives players a chance to improve with much needed summer touches and it gives JALC coach Bill Burnside a chance to scout some of the top players in the region without having to leave his own backyard.

“The way we go about recruiting is to try to see all the local talent first and get the best local players and try to fill in those other spots that are leftover,” he said. “We can’t get enough local players at the level we need, but we don’t want to miss out on any either. We definitely love the fact that we can see them all right in here in our own gym and get more than one day’s look at them. It’s working out great for us.”

Carterville assistant coach Lexi Hobbs, who was running the team on Wednesday, was once recruited by Burnside at a summer tournament when she was in high school, so she understands the importance of summer recruiting.

“He uses these summer tournaments as a chance to get recruiting stuff done,” she said. “It’s good to get these girls seen and for them to know people are watching.”

Murphysboro coach Kim Cook had a player approached by Burnside about potentially playing college volleyball, but who is focused more on softball. Even still, Cook noted how important it is for these players to get that visibility.

“That’s an opportunity she wouldn’t have had if she didn’t step in the gym,” she said of the aforementioned player. “For a lot of girls, this is what they want to do – they want to play college volleyball. It gives them a look to see what these kids have and their potential.”

But it isn’t just a chance to further their volleyball careers that’s at play in JALC’s gym on Wednesdays, it’s a chance to get better as a team and individually.

“The key, I think, is getting touches on the ball and having fun,” Carbondale coach Fae Ragan said. “We’ve got freshmen mixed in there with the seniors and our upperclassmen are really hospitable to those underclassmen. It’s one big happy family and it’s nice we’ve got this. I don’t emphasize winning at all in this. Player development, yes. Having fun, yes. If you want to put something third, that’d be winning but that’s not the emphasis.”

Cook, who is playing multiple freshmen due to upperclassmen on vacation, agrees.

“The freshmen are only going to get better. Every time you move up a level, you have to realize how much quicker the game is,” she said. “I think some of them just realized how much quicker the game is going to be. It’s good experience. It’s hard – hard as a coach, hard as players. It’s frustrating but it’s going to make them better.”

In addition to college coaches getting an easy recruiting trip and high school players getting game experience, high school coaches also get a chance to scout opponents not just for the upcoming season, but for the years to come as well.

“Doing these summer tournaments allows us to see what we’re up against and who to watch out for,” Hobbs said.

“It gives me a look at the future. There are a lot of underclassmen here getting opportunities,” Ragan added. “It’s really neat to see what’s in store for the next two, three years down the road.”

This was the first year that JALC has hosted a tournament, but it definitely won’t be the last. Burnside said he’s gotten great responses from the coaches who are participating in this year’s event and has already had other coaches reaching out about next year.

“I think they like that they can come here and trust me to put together a decent format for them and make things work. They’ve been pretty happy with it so far and I think everybody is planning on coming back next year,” he said about this year’s tournament. “What we’ll do next year is to try to divide it by classes. Right now we’ve got a 1A school and it’s tough to compete against these 2A schools. So next year, we might have a week where we do 1A and then a week where we do 2A so we can get a bigger range of teams in here.”