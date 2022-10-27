Prep Volleyball | Marion holds off Carbondale to win its first regional title in 10 years

CARTERVILLE — Marion lost the first set and but rallied to defeat Carbondale, 22-25, 25-12, 26-24, in the Class 3A Olney volleyball regional championship game played at John A. Logan College on Thursday night.

“I think we were overwhelmed in the first set, but came back out with nothing to lose,” said Marion coach Jaime Clark. “Our thinking was the reason the team got here is they had a heart as big as a lion and never quit. As soon as they loosened up a bit you saw what that team could do. This was a great match between two teams that never quit. That’s what the crowd came out to see.”

Marion (26-9) won its sixth straight match to win its first regional title since 2012. The Wildcats advance to the Centralia Sectional as one of the top seeds to play second seed Taylorville (27-9-1) at 6 p.m. Monday.

“To win the first conference title in 28 years and then the first regional in 10 years makes this an historic year for us,” Clark said.

Carbondale (19-17) was led in scoring by senior outside hitter MeiKayla Graham with 13 kills and senior middle hitter Payton Roberts with 12.

“Making a run in the third set was how we won on Tuesday to get here,” said Carbondale coach Fae Ragan. “We were down by seven or eight points against Mattoon. The old saying is to leave it all out on the court and these girls did that and more.”

Marion was led in scoring by junior outside hitter Jordyn Rhine with 12 kills followed by senior middle hitter Bailey Williams with nine and senior right side hitter Kristen Kadela with six.

“The third set is the kind of game you want to play in your regional championship game—you don’t want it be a flyout,” Rhine said. “I love playing those types of games with this team.”

The score was tied four times in the early going of the third set until Marion took control on a 14-8 run to take a six-point lead at 18-12. With the margin still at six, at 19-13, Carbondale began its comeback on a bad serve by Marion.

Kaylen Grammer stepped behind the line and her service got off to a great start with a double stuff block by Averie Summerlin and Graham. After a net violation by Marion kept the rally going, Payton Roberts ripped off back-to-back kills to cut the lead to one.

Grammer then notched her only ace to tie the score and Roberts scored again on a stuff to give the Terriers its first lead of the third set 20-19. However, Williams stopped the run cold with a dink point from the middle to start a 3-0 run to take the lead, 22-20.

“We kept thinking on the court we can’t let their run define the game after fighting back to win the second set,” Rhine said. “When it started getting really close we knew we had to lock in to close it out and we could feel the momentum shift back to us.”

An out-of-bounds shot by Rhine stopped the run to cut the lead back to one, but a dink kill by Haylee Lambert followed by a solid kill by Rhine from the same spot gave Marion match point at 24-21

Carbondale fought off the first match point on a kill by Roberts. The second match point fell on a dink kill by Graham after Roberts had stepped behind the line to serve. Roberts then served up her only ace to tie score at 24 to send the set into extra points.

A stuff kill by Kadela gave Marion the lead and Rhine finished it off the rally with a blast from the left side that found an opening to seal the win.

“The ball coming to me for the final point was just how it turned out, but I’m glad it did,” Rhine said.

Carbondale won the first set after never giving up the lead. The Terriers jumped out to a 2-0 lead and the score was tied twice at 6-6 and 9-9. Carbondale led by seven, but Marion whittled lead back to two before a bad serve gave the Terriers the set.

The second set was tied 3-3 before Marion raced out to a 10-point lead twice at 17-17 and 18-8 and closed out the set by scoring the final five points.