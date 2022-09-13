Prep Volleyball | Massac County blitzes Murphysboro in two sets

MURPHYSBORO — Try as they might, the Murphysboro High School volleyball team simply couldn't match Massac County's firepower at the net, losing to the visiting Patriots Tuesday night in straight sets, 25-17, 25-21.

The Patriots, led by senior middle hitter Monique Hart's 11 kills, jumped out to leads in both sets, forcing the Red Devils to constantly play from behind.

"We put ourselves in a hole right from the start," said Murphy head coach Kim Cook. "Our passing was subpar at best tonight. We work hard at it in practice, but we really struggled with it in this match. We simply could not get enough good passes to the net for our hitters."

Junior Megan McNitt of the Red Devils, who leads the state in kills, registered an ordinary nine in her two sets against the Patriots.

Izzy Doerr had three kills for the Red Devils. Sarah Cook and Genoa McCarroll recorded six digs each.

"Massac outmatched us at the net. Our blocks were not on time or together," Cook said. "When you have Massac on your home floor, you have to take advantage. We didn't do that tonight. Now, we are going to have to beat them at their place to have a chance to win the conference."

The Patriots, now 3-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and 11-5 overall, put the pressure on Murphy early, taking a 6-2 and then 21-12 lead. The second set was closer, but again, the Red Devils could never scale the mountain, constantly playing from behind.

In addition to Hart's 11 kills, Adalyn Gower checked in with seven. Both Sophie Bormann and Katie Frazine earned five at the net. Tops in assists was Hannah Edwards with 15. Abigail Martin followed with 12. The leader in digs was Libby Conkle with 27.

"We had pretty good balance tonight offensively," said Patriots head coach Zach Miller. "Murphysboro is such a tough place to play with a great atmosphere for volleyball. I told the girls that we would have to play well to win tonight. Fortunately, we did."

Miller said Hart stepped up her game at the net and the team played well around her.

"This early in the season, you don't really know where you stand in the conference," he said. "It helped that this was our third league game and just their first."

Massac will host a tournament Saturday, which includes Anna-Jonesboro, Edwards County. Graves County, Kentucky, Du Quoin and Marion.

Murphy, now 12-7-1 overall and 0-1 in the Ohio, will play host to Herrin Thursday.