Prep Volleyball | Massac County holds off Marion for season-opening win

"I thought we got it but they said we were in the net," Clark said. "We were trying to figure out who they were saying was in the net. But, really, they dug themselves a hole in both sets, then fought their way out, then dug another hole and fought their way out. A lot of that is confidence — they have sort of a mental block because Massac is a good team. Getting over that hump and knowing they can beat a good team is going to be their biggest growth this year, knowing they can beat the good teams and staying mentally tough."

Hailey Edwards put down a dozen kills for the Lady Patriots, who must now take the court without the services of Cali McCraw for the first time in a long time. Kelis Adams added six kills and Monique Hart had five as setter Abigail Martin collected 19 assists.

"It felt like it was a different person at all different moments of the game," Miller said. "As a coach, you hope it works out that way. This team is balanced and hopefully that keeps other teams off their balance a little bit."

One of the Edwards kills gave Massac County a 10-3 lead in the second game, only to see Marion come back behind a pair of aces from Bailey Williams. A kill from Hart pushed the lead back to six, but again Marion came back with kills from Lily Garrett and Williams making it 13-11.