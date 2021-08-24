Prep Volleyball | Massac County holds off Marion for season-opening win

MARION — Following a moment of confusion, Massac County's Adalyn Gower calmly served an ace for the final point in her team's 25-23, 25-23 sweep of Marion in the season opener for both volleyball teams Tuesday night at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.
The previous point ended with what appeared to be Marion setter Haylee Lambert tipping over a surprise kill to give the Lady Wildcats their first lead after roaring back from deficits of seven and four points. But instead, it was ruled that a Marion player touched the net and therefore gave Massac County a 24-23 lead.
Gower's ensuing serve wasn't returned and the Lady Patriots took a sweep home to Metropolis.
"I was pretty sure Marion scored the point and I just kept looking at his arm and he kept pointing at us," said Massac County coach Zach Miller. "I'm like, I'm not going to argue. I didn't have a very good angle at it. It was a coin flip."
Lambert, meanwhile, is the daughter of Marion assistant coach Jaime Clark, who is better known for her head coaching duties of the Marion girls soccer team, but is currently filling in for Marion head coach Beth Mitacek as she enjoys maternity leave.
No telling what might have happened had the 24th point gone to Marion — or if it even would've gone to a third game — but certainly the Lady Wildcats would've liked the opportunity to find out.
"I thought we got it but they said we were in the net," Clark said. "We were trying to figure out who they were saying was in the net. But, really, they dug themselves a hole in both sets, then fought their way out, then dug another hole and fought their way out. A lot of that is confidence — they have sort of a mental block because Massac is a good team. Getting over that hump and knowing they can beat a good team is going to be their biggest growth this year, knowing they can beat the good teams and staying mentally tough."
Hailey Edwards put down a dozen kills for the Lady Patriots, who must now take the court without the services of Cali McCraw for the first time in a long time. Kelis Adams added six kills and Monique Hart had five as setter Abigail Martin collected 19 assists.
"It felt like it was a different person at all different moments of the game," Miller said. "As a coach, you hope it works out that way. This team is balanced and hopefully that keeps other teams off their balance a little bit."
One of the Edwards kills gave Massac County a 10-3 lead in the second game, only to see Marion come back behind a pair of aces from Bailey Williams. A kill from Hart pushed the lead back to six, but again Marion came back with kills from Lily Garrett and Williams making it 13-11.
Again, the Lady Patriots pushed out the margin to six at 17-11 on a spike by Adams. Once again, Marion came back to within a point behind kills from Sophie Shrum and Addi Wall. The Lady Patriots had a 22-18 lead, however, after the kill of the match by Edwards.
Massac's defense put down a block the first time Marion had a chance to tie it, but a hitting error and an ace by Sophie Shrum knotted the score at 23 before the net touch call and Gower's ace.
In the first game, the Lady Patriots held an 18-11 lead following a smash by Adams and were ahead 20-13 after a kill by Hart. Marion fought back with kills from Camri McReaken, Sophie Shrum and Garrett and eventually tied it at 20 with an ace from Wall. Massac County scored the next four points with the help of Marion errors, which is also how it netted the final point after three straight Marion points made it interesting.
"I was really, really proud of our girls," Clark said. "They never quit and they could've quit. They got down eight or nine points and they scrapped back every time. That shows the fight. I'd just like to see us get up instead of having to claw back."
Williams finished with 21 digs and to go along with five kills, while Lambert had 25 assists for the Lady Wildcats. Gabby Shrum had 16 digs, with Garrett notching six kills and Sophie Shrum adding four.
Sophie Bormann had 27 digs, libero Libby Conkle had 20 and Gower came up with 15 digs for the Lady Patriots.
"The game was so quick and both teams played so well," Miller said. "I don't feel like we ever gave up a big long run. We were able to hang in there and score points when we could."
Marion's next action is Thursday night at Benton, the same night Massac County travels to Du Quoin. The Lady Patriots also have to face Nashville in their opening match of the SIRR Conference Tournament on Saturday in Carterville.
"It's a brutal schedule to start the season," Miller said. "But honestly, we'll grow up quick. I'm starting three sophomores so they'll either grow up quick or it's going to be a long season."