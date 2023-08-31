MURPHYSBORO — Four Red Devil spikers combined for 21 kills Thursday to lead the Murphysboro High School volleyball team to a straight-set victory over visiting Carbondale in the battle of Jackson County.

Senior All-State outside hitter Megan McNitt led the way with seven kills. Freshman middle hitter Shameria Joshua-Ayers followed with six kills. Sophomore right side hitter Izzy Doerr followed up with five and senior middle hitter Avery Guthman chipped in three.

The host Red Devils cruised to a 25-17 win in the opening set and followed up with a 25-14 win in the second set after falling behind 7-4.

With the win, Murphysboro improves to 8-1 on the season. The Terriers fall to 5-3 overall.

Joshua-Ayers said Murphysboro came ready to play.

“I thought we played pretty well tonight,” the freshman said. “From my middle hitter position, I’m looking to see where the setter (Sarah Cook) is going to go with her set. And I’m looking to hit the ball hard. Defensively, I’m looking to get in a good position to block.”

Murphysboro coach Kim Cook was pleased with her team’s performance.

“We’ve really been working on spreading the ball out more,” she said. “Obviously, Megan is an offensive force, but teams are keying on her, which is why we’re trying to spread things out and have an even offense.”

Cook said Joshua-Ayers is making an impact despite her lack of experience at the varsity level.

“Shameria has done an amazing job for us tonight in the middle,” she said. “She had some kills and some great blocks.”

Cook said that the Red Devils are coming together as a team.

“We struggled our first couple of games trying to find the right rotation, but I think we’ve kind of hit our stride now. We know where we want to go with the ball. We’ve got eight or nine different girls who are all performing a role and all doing a great job of what they are asked to do.”

Cook added that this year’s squad is not that different from last year’s team.

“We’re similar. We only have a couple of different players,” she said. “These girls play with such heart. They never give up and they don’t get flustered under pressure. I’m loving where we’re at right now, and hope that as time goes on, we continue to get stronger.”

Sarah Cook led the team in assists with 20. Guthman was tops in blocks with five. Genoa McCarroll, Blair Fox and McNitt recorded two service aces apiece. Bailey Summers and Cook had one each.

Defensively, McNitt led the way with five digs. Summers and Zainah Amley added four.

The Terriers got a solid night out of junior Averie Summerlin. She led the team in defensive digs with six and was second in kills with five and assists with six. Tops in assists was junior Elle Banz. The leader in digs was sophomore Kaelyn Viernum.

Senior Ella Moon notched the most service points with three. Summerlin and Banz each earned a service ace.

Carbondale coach Fae Ragan was disappointed with the way the game broke down.

“We had a lot of unforced errors, especially in that first set,” she said. “We hit a lot of balls out of bounds and had our setter running all over the place trying to make plays on out of system balls (passes). Honestly, I think we played kind of scared.”

Ragan said she told her players to relax and play the game.

“I said, ‘You guys have got to swing, OK? Why are you trying to avoid their blocks. The game is played with longer rallies. Just cover your hitter, keep the ball in play and go.’”

Ragan said her players were trying to hit the ball over the block and the ball was going out of bounds. She then spoke favorably of the Red Devils.

“They were serving really offensively, especially in that second set. That’s what caught them up,” she said.

The Terriers host Cobden and Hamilton County in a tournament Saturday. The Red Devils return to action Tuesday at home against Du Quoin.