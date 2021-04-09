Prep Volleyball | Murphysboro rallies past Massac County

MURPHYSBORO — Things looked bleak for the Murphysboro volleyball team when it trailed Massac County by eight points in the third match Thursday night, this after getting held to single digits in the second.
But the Red Devils shifted into another gear and rallied to pull out a 27-25, 9-25, 25-23 victory in an entertaining, albeit very long, SIRR Ohio Division match at Memorial Gymnasium.
Freshman Megan McNitt nailed down the final spike after two others from senior Kylee Kerrens to help Murphysboro improve to 4-3 after starting with three losses. The Red Devils' win streak included wins over Benton, West Frankfort and Marion before facing the Lady Patriots.
"We're actually jelling," said Murphysboro coach Apryl Gordon. "That was some great defense and they're really scrappy. This is the first time we've been down in a game and we actually came back and won."
Massac County dropped to 8-3 with the other two losses coming to Herrin — and as head coach Zach Miller pointed out, all three defeats came in three games with 25-23 being the final in the third. And the Lady Patriots won the first meeting against Murphysboro in two.
"We're always in the game and playing well," Miller said. "It's happened in all three of our losses."
Murphysboro overcame adversity in the opening game to still notch the important advantage win. The Red Devils were cruising at 24-18 after an ace by McNitt, but Massac County reeled off six straight to tie it, capped by a kill from Cali McCraw.
Maggie Williams smashed a kill, then was blocked by McCraw, then spiked two more kills to give the Red Devils the upper hand. Williams, who finished with seven kills, was at the service line for the match point in the third.
"She was struggling in the last few games but she never quits," Gordon said of Williams, her senior captain. "She gives 110 percent every time."
Massac County dominated the second game from the start. The big hits came not only from McCraw but also Hailey Edwards as Jenna Bunting masterfully ran the Lady Patriots' offense after getting passes from Sophie Bormann, who had 27 digs, and also notched a kill of her own for the final point.
McCraw finished with 13 kills and six blocks, while Edwards had 11 kills and Madison Hammonds had 26 digs and three aces for the Lady Patriots, who seemingly kept the momentum in the third and led 14-6 and 15-7 before Murphysboro rallied.
The comeback started with Kerrens putting down one of her eight kills and moving Williams to the service line. Five points later, it was a close match again.
"I was looking in their eyes and I could see there was still a lot of fight there," Gordon said. "It was great being in front of the home crowd. That helped. There was a lot of people here and we have a good student section that kind of pushes them through.
"So we battled back one point at a time. Once it got back to even, it was pedal to the metal."
Down the stretch, Murphysboro also received a slick ace by senior Bridgett Clover and some strong net play by freshman Sarah Cook in addition to the steady libero play of Malorie Gill. A block by Cook of McCraw gave the Red Devils their first lead of the game at 19-18.
McCraw returned the favor with a block of her own and it was nip and tuck the rest of the way. Massac led again at 22-21 and 23-22 before a Kerrens kill tied it again. Murphysboro had its first chance to win after Edwards sent one out of bounds and made it pay as Williams went back to the line and started the final volley that ended with a McNitt kill.
"I felt like we won the battle at the net with our blocking," Miller said. "We blocked really well. The difference was they had that swing at the end. Both teams sided out so well. When we had a five-point lead, a six-point lead, we had their hitters in the back row.
"Really I thought the difference was Murphysboro sided out when they they absolutely had to. They got Maggie back into the front row and she's a force. And Kylee got back in the front row so we knew now we have to face the best of them. We gave it our best shot but just came up about a dig short."
McNitt, a freshman, ended the night with 11 kills. Cook and Kerrens both had eight blocks.