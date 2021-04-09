Prep Volleyball | Murphysboro rallies past Massac County

"So we battled back one point at a time. Once it got back to even, it was pedal to the metal."

Down the stretch, Murphysboro also received a slick ace by senior Bridgett Clover and some strong net play by freshman Sarah Cook in addition to the steady libero play of Malorie Gill. A block by Cook of McCraw gave the Red Devils their first lead of the game at 19-18.

McCraw returned the favor with a block of her own and it was nip and tuck the rest of the way. Massac led again at 22-21 and 23-22 before a Kerrens kill tied it again. Murphysboro had its first chance to win after Edwards sent one out of bounds and made it pay as Williams went back to the line and started the final volley that ended with a McNitt kill.

"I felt like we won the battle at the net with our blocking," Miller said. "We blocked really well. The difference was they had that swing at the end. Both teams sided out so well. When we had a five-point lead, a six-point lead, we had their hitters in the back row.

"Really I thought the difference was Murphysboro sided out when they they absolutely had to. They got Maggie back into the front row and she's a force. And Kylee got back in the front row so we knew now we have to face the best of them. We gave it our best shot but just came up about a dig short."