Prep Volleyball | Nashville claims Class 2A regional title over Carterville

CHESTER — It took nearly a year, but the Nashville High School volleyball team avenged a sectional championship loss to Carterville in 2021 with a straight-set win over the Lions on Thursday, 25-19, 25-21, to capture the Class 2A Chester Regional title and bump the Lions out of postseason play.

With the win, the Hornettes improve to 31-6 overall and advance to the Pinckneyville Sectional on Monday night, where they will meet Fairfield, a two-set winner over Massac County. Carterville finishes its season at 29-8.

The Lions jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first set as Ally Lange, Maryn Vaughn and Emma Rogers all contributed kills.

Nashville head coach Josh Konkel called a timeout to address his team and it apparently lit a fuse with his players.

“The only things that I can remember is telling the girls not to get too low,” said Konkel. “Carterville gave us a pretty big punch there. The main thing was to keep our composure and our intensity ... and keep fighting.”

The Hornettes proceeded to rattle off five of the next six points. Nashville eventually built a four-point lead at 15-11 on a service ace from Scarlet Konkel. That lead was extended by one when the Lions failed to get the ball across the net on the next serve. Carterville battled back within one on two occasions at 17-16 and 18-7, but could not tie or retake the lead. The Hornettes closed out the set with a service ace.

In the second set, Carterville led 5-3 early, but top-seeded Nashville came roaring back to tie the game at 5-5 on a kill from freshman Emma Behrmann. The Lions got the lead back one final time at 10-9, but the Hornettes quickly tied it up and kept Carterville from moving ahead the rest of the way. Trailing by three at 21-18, the girls from west Williamson County fought back to tie the game one last time at 21 all.

After a timeout from Konkel, Nashville ran off the final four points of the match.

“I expected Carterville to keep bringing it,” Konkel said. “They’ve got some great hitters, some excellent setters, and are well coached. I knew every point was going to be hard-earned. We made some very good passes (out of the back row). Paityn Matecki, Daci Finke and Emma Van Hise did a nice job of controlling that back row—running through some balls and covering tips.”

Tops in kills for the Hornettes was senior Reese Varil with 10. Scarlet Konkel followed with six and Behrmann tacked on five. The leader in assists was senior Valerie Combs with 12. Checking in with the most digs were Matecki, Finke and Varil, who all had nine.

Varil was pleased with the team’s play against the Lions.

“I think our energy was the difference tonight,” she said. “Once we got up in that first set, we played with even more energy. They beat us last year at the sectional finals, and this year they beat us the last time we played them and won the conference. We really wanted this one.”

Lions head coach Nathan Emrick took the loss in stride.

“I think they (Hornettes) just did a good job of playing a little bit more consistently than we did,” he said. “We jumped off to a good start and had some momentum. I thought Josh (Konkel) did a good job of calling timeout right there. We just didn’t respond super well after the time out. We got stuck in a little rotation that killed some momentum and got us on our heels a little.”

Emrick said he was pleased with the way his team fought back to tie the second set at 21 all before Nashville tallied the final four points to win the match.

“I told the girls during that last time out when it was 21-21 that it was pretty impressive the way we had gotten back into the game without having played our best volleyball.”

Carterville was led in kills by Vaughn with nine kills. Lange followed with five, Rylee Davis and Rogers had four each.

Addie Wallace contributed 18 assists. Reese Brunken was tops in digs with 14.