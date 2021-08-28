Prep Volleyball | Nashville crowned champs at SIRR Preview Tournament

CARTERVILLE — If the SIRR Preview Volleyball Tournament on Saturday proved one thing, it’s that schools on the Mississippi side of the river will have to fight tooth and nail for a conference victory.
And after nine hours of volleyball took place where 2,268 total points were scored amongst 11 SIRR opponents, it was the Nashville Hornettes that swept their pool play before dusting off Carterville and Pinckneyville in the Gold Division championship round.
“We showed that the Mississippi side of the River-to-River this year is going to be a dog fight every single night,” said Nashville head coach Josh Konkel in his 16th season with the program.
Nashville’s day began at Carterville Junior High gym where the Hornettes paired up with Benton and Massac County for three sets to 25. Pools were split into three groups where Nashville’s group was one team short compared to “Pool A’s” grouping of Du Quoin, Harrisburg, Murphysboro and Pinckneyville, and “Pool B’s” grouping of Anna-Jonesboro, Carterville, Herrin and West Frankfort.
The Hornettes exited pool play with a 2-0 record after defeating Benton in three sets (25-9, 25-11, 25-18) and Massac County in three sets (25-14, 25-23, 25-13). That qualified them to play in the Gold Division back at Carterville High School’s Comp Gym where the host Lions were fresh off a 3-0 sweep in Pool B with Pinckneyville joining the final three after a 3-0 sweep of its own in the Aux Gym at CHS.
Nashville shined in the championship round by defeating Carterville in both sets (25-13, 26-24) and then outlasting Pinckneyville in three sets (25-21, 23-25, 15-7) to take home the first-place plaque.
Nashville’s senior setter, Emily Schnitker, acknowledged after the achievement that it was the “best volleyball” her team has played so far this season.
“We weren’t really expecting anything today, we just wanted to play well,” said Schnitker. “I thought both teams were going to force us to three sets because they’re both really good. Any match against Pinckneyville always ends in three sets no matter what, so we were excited to come away with a win this time.”
Carterville finished runner-up on the day with a 4-1 tournament record to move to 6-1 on the young season. Head coach Nathan Emrich believes fatigue settled in with his players before facing Nashville.
“(Nashville) is a really good team,” said Emrich. “You could tell by the end of our match it was fresh legs versus tired legs. Especially on those longer rallies, you could just tell that mentally and physically we were gassed.”
Konkel saw his team battle against Pinckneyville to force a third set where the Hornettes jumped out to a 9-1 lead and never looked back.
While Konkel said he never feels comfortable playing with a lead against good teams, he knows winning the tournament has put a target on his team’s back.
“No score is safe when you’re facing a team like Pinckneyville with the firepower they have,” said Konkel. “Carterville pushed us to our limits, Pinckneyville even more, and then you’ve still got Du Quoin in there, so every night’s going to be a battle and to come through this and come out with four match wins puts that target on us, but that’s what we need to push ourselves forward and try to make ourselves better.”
Making the SIRR Preview All-Tournament team was Carterville’s Bella Mavigliano and Amanda Howerton; Du Quoin’s Grace Alongi; Herrin’s Regan Deaton; Massac County’s Hailey Edwards; Murphysboro’s Megan McNitt; Nashville’s Hazel Konkel and Emily Schnitker; and Pinckneyville’s Jillian Shaneyfelt and Addie Waggoner.
