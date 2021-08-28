Prep Volleyball | Nashville crowned champs at SIRR Preview Tournament

Nashville shined in the championship round by defeating Carterville in both sets (25-13, 26-24) and then outlasting Pinckneyville in three sets (25-21, 23-25, 15-7) to take home the first-place plaque.

Nashville’s senior setter, Emily Schnitker, acknowledged after the achievement that it was the “best volleyball” her team has played so far this season.

“We weren’t really expecting anything today, we just wanted to play well,” said Schnitker. “I thought both teams were going to force us to three sets because they’re both really good. Any match against Pinckneyville always ends in three sets no matter what, so we were excited to come away with a win this time.”

Carterville finished runner-up on the day with a 4-1 tournament record to move to 6-1 on the young season. Head coach Nathan Emrich believes fatigue settled in with his players before facing Nashville.

“(Nashville) is a really good team,” said Emrich. “You could tell by the end of our match it was fresh legs versus tired legs. Especially on those longer rallies, you could just tell that mentally and physically we were gassed.”

Konkel saw his team battle against Pinckneyville to force a third set where the Hornettes jumped out to a 9-1 lead and never looked back.