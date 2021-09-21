Prep Volleyball | Nashville earns second set sweep over Carterville

CARTERVILLE — After a two set victory over Carterville on Tuesday, Nashville volleyball coach Josh Konkel said his team has yet to reach their full potential.

It’s a scary thought considering the Hornettes are now 17-1 on the season with a 2-0 conference record in the SIRR-Mississippi. Konkel’s team stole momentum from the Lady Lions in their home den with a 25-14 first set victory before clinching the second set 25-19 to extend the team’s win streak to 11 matches.

Nashville is now 2-0 against Carterville (16-2, 1-1) this season, both in road wins. The two sides faced off at the SIRR Conference Tournament last month when the Hornettes dominated a noticeably fatigued Lady Lions team in a two set sweep.

“We definitely wanted to be aggressive,” said Konkel, “and I think our serving was definitely aggressive. I think we continued to be aggressive and that was one of the main things, and I think we held to that.”

Nashville’s teamwork was put on display both on offense and defense. Offensively, it was senior setter Emily Schnitker linking up with senior middle-hitter Hazel Konkel for 14 total kills in both set victories.

The Hornettes jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set to force Carterville coach Nathan Emrick into burning his first timeout. Then with Schnitker at serve, Nashville extended its lead to 11-2 and forced Emrick into a second timeout. Schnitker assisted Nashville sisters: Hazel and Ruby Konkel for kills during the run before connecting with senior outside-hitter Talanie Kozuszek for the final kill to clinch the set.

“We were more prepared this time and knew a lot of what they were going to do,” said Schnitker. “That helped us get points, we’ve been practicing over the past week for them, and finally we brought it all together to work, so we’re pretty happy about that.”

The connection between Nashville’s senior duo was eerily similar to an alley oop pass in basketball that Schnitker would serve up for Hazel to slam down with authority. Schnitker led both sides with 12 assists in the first set before helping her team close out the second with a team-high eight assists.

Nashville’s second set was equally as dominant. Schnitker connected with Konkel for seven kills while Kozuszek and junior outside-hitter Reece Varel each had three kills in the race to 25. Varel ended her night with seven kills, and the offense as a whole had a number of rallys kept alive by defensive libero Daci Finke.

Carterville led 3-2 early in the second set and that was its last lead. Nashville tied the score at 3-3 before a diving save from Finke in the back row regained the lead after the play resulted in a Kozuszek kill. A pair of second set kills from senior Kirsten Twenhafel extended Nashville’s lead to 12-5, but with the game on the line at 24-19, it was Schnitker assisting Konkel on one last kill that ricocheted out of bounds off the arms of Carterville defenders.

“Our teamwork definitely showed up,” said (Hazel) Konkel. “We all feel very comfortable when Emily is setting us up. We work together well, and most of us have played together last season and this season which helps us a lot.

“(Daci) in the back row was amazing, I love her so much. She’s a great libero and gets a lot up for us.”

Carterville’s win streak entering the match was at 10 games, but now it’s back to the drawing board for Emrick and his team who are off until facing Anna-Jonesboro on the road Monday.

“They’re really good, and they played well tonight and I think we just didn’t,” said Emrick. “I think this is probably the first time all year where I felt like we didn’t come to play. I thought the last time we played them, it was River-to-River tournament — it was the end, I thought we were a little gassed, but I thought we competed really well.

“And tonight, for the most part, with the exception of a couple of our kids, we just really didn’t compete very well. You can’t do that against a team like that because they’re going to take advantage of it. The score kind of speaks for itself in the first set and we made a run there late in the second set that made the score look closer than what it was, but it wasn’t a 25-19 effort.”

Carterville’s road after Anna-Jonesboro only gets tougher with matchups against Pinckneyville and Du Quoin next week.

Nashville doesn’t get the luxury of waiting. The Hornettes host Pinckneyville on Thursday before traveling to Du Quoin on Tuesday, but the team is ready to prove its the best in the conference before the postseason.

“Tonight gives us a lot of confidence,” said Schnitker. “We’ve been kind of nervous for this week against two tough-tough teams in the conference. But after tonight we’re ready for Pinckneyville.”

“Pinckneyville at home on Thursday night is our Lupus Awareness night… that’s a good cause there,” said Konkel. “We hope to get a big crowd and hopefully just protect our home floor against a very good Pinckneyville team.”

