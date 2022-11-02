Prep Volleyball | NCOE defeats Effingham St. Anthony for sectional crown

The Cardinals are super again.

For the second straight season, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield earned a trip to volleyball’s elite eight following a 25-21, 22-25, 25-11 win over Effingham St. Anthony on Wednesday night in the Class 1A sectional championship game at Webber Township High School.

The Cardinals will take on Trico in the Super-Sectional on Friday at Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School.

“I say we are pretty confident coming off a tough sectional,” said senior setter Bree Vollman who ended with 26 assists for NCOE. “We really had to work and we just proved that we can handle any type of pressure.”

Senior middle hitter Hollan Everett agreed with her teammate about the team’s mindset heading into the Super-Sectional.

“We are really confident in our ability,” said the 6-3 Everett, who led NCOE at the net with 12 kills and five blocks. “We’ve put the work and the effort in so no matter who we play I’m confident in what we can do.”

The Cardinals played well in the sectional title game against St. Anthony except for a stretch in the second game when the team seemingly could do nothing right.

After winning game one, NCOE led 18-13 in the second set following a quick 4-0 run. But five straight errors by the Cardinals allowed St. Anthony to get back in the game, who eventually took game two, 25-22.

“Volleyball is a game of momentum,” said Cardinals’ coach Jaclyn Melton. “We got that big lead and we can’t play safe and we can’t play careful and I think that’s what we kind of did.”

Everett agreed with her coach.

“We got a little tight,” she said. “We have a lot of younger players with not a lot of experience and it’s tough playing in matches like this. This is completely different than anything in regular season. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves and made a lot of errors, it was just a bad combination of things that went wrong.

“We struggled to finish it out.”

The Cardinals quickly righted the ship, however, jumping out to a 9-1 lead to start the third set and never looked back. St. Anthony cut the lead to six points at one point, but a big block by Everett made it 20-9. Her thunderous kill put NCOE at game point, 24-11, and a block by Everett and Hinsley Everett on the left side ended the game.

“Our girls, wow. They came back and got down to business and got after it in that third set,” Melton said. “We expected to be here and we expected to win and that puts even more pressure on you. I’m thankful that I’ve got great leaders and they came through big time.”