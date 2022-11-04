Prep Volleyball | Norris City-Omaha-Enfield slams way past Trico in Super-Sectional

CENTRALIA — The last volleyball team standing in Southern Illinois is the Norris City-Omaha-Enfield Cardinals. They clubbed their way past Trico on Friday, 25-16, 25-10, to claim the Super-Sectional title hosted by Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School in Centralia.

With the victory, the Cardinals improve to 38-2 overall and will advance to the Final Four at Illinois State University in Normal. Trico's season ends at 37-2.

There were few highlights for the Pioneers on this night.

Trico did manage to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first set, thanks in part to a kill from sophomore Ariana McBride. Senior Madi Rathert delivered a kill of her own for a 4-1 lead, but it was all downhill from there for Trico.

The Cardinals came racing back, led by senior All-Stater Hollan Everett, younger sister, sophomore Hinsley Everett, and senior Miah Scroggins to take a 5-4 lead and gradually built the advantage to seven at 16-9. Trico responded by pulling within three at 19-16 when the Cardinals missed on a kill attempt. NCOE regrouped and scored six straight points to close out the set.

NCOE took command early in the second set, taking leads of 4-1, 5-2, and 6-3. The Pioneers closed to within two at 6-4 on a kill from junior Reagan Fager, but would get no closer.

The Cardinals extended the lead to as many as 15 points at 22-7 and by the final score of 25-10.

"Being here last year helped," said NCOE head coach Jaclyn Melton. "In the sectional this week, we were pushed and we overcame. I told my girls in practice that there is nothing that we haven't been through that we can't handle. They wanted this one. They lost last year in the Super-Sectional. These seniors didn't want that feeling again."

Melton said the Cardinals were well balanced on offense.

"Hollan's our go-to hitter, and sometimes, teams focus too much on her. I have four or five others that are attackers and a threat at all times and that's so nice," she said. "We knew that if we played well, we had a shot tonight. Our girls wanted it and it showed. We just needed to keep Trico out of system and run our offense. We were able to keep the momentum away from them."

Melton said she would like to think the Cardinals have a shot at a Class 1A state title.

"We've been up there before. It's different. You've got to bring your 'A' game, but we get the opportunity to show what Southern Illinois volleyball is all about."

Hollan Everett was excited with her team's performance.

"We were determined. I think our confidence and energy and how we worked pushed us to take control of the match. That's what we came here to do. We executed."

Everett said she is not the only major contributor on offense.

"It's not all me. I rely on my teammates. They help me. They support me. We are a team. We all have a part in our success. This whole day I knew we would win. We came out with fire and weren't going to go down easily."

Everett finished with six kills to share match-high honors with Bree Vollman. Hinsley Everett contributed five kills. Vollman was also tops in assists with 16.

Trico was led by Fager's four kills.

Pioneers head coach Julie Rathert was disappointed, but not upset with her team's performance.

"We were watching and not playing at times tonight," Rathert said. "We were not as active as we normally are. We struggled with serve-receive a little bit, which is usually our strong suit, so when you can't get a kill on serve-receive, you give them a free ball and they're going to smash it in your face."

Rathert said her team came out tight.

"I think we could have handled their size because we're relatively tall and can hit well, too," she said. "We could not receive the serve and send it back with a hit. NCOE is a good team. They are a good serving team and they hit their spots. If you misplay a ball, expect the next one to come right to you."

Rathert said she thinks the Cardinals can win the state title next weekend.

"I really do. They've got the hitters. They've got the serves. Their defense is solid. They will give anybody a run for their money."