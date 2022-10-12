Prep Volleyball | Norris City-Omaha-Enfield spikers gear up for deep postseason run

NORRIS CITY — The Norris City-Omaha-Enfield volleyball team is on a mission - state tournament or bust.

What an amazing season it has been so far for the Cardinals! One year removed from a Super-Sectional appearance and three years removed from its last state appearance in 2019, NCOE has won all 28 matches it has played this fall.

The team was set to put that streak on the line again Wednesday night when the Cardinals traveled to Mount Carmel to take on a formidable Golden Aces team (17-8).

"We're not afraid to play anybody," said NCOE head coach Jaclyn Melton. "A lot of these girls have been playing together since the fifth and sixth grade. Of course, this is a group with a lot of natural ability, but it's also a group that has worked extremely hard to become a great team."

The team is paced by four senior standouts - middle hitters Hollan Everett and Miah Scroggins, as well as outside hitter Lydia Vinyard and setter Bree Bollman.

Everett, who is listed at 6-foot-3, leads the team with 263 kills and just this week recorded her 1,000th career kill. She is still more than 200 short of the school record set by her older sister, Halle, at 1,245. Halle is a 2020 graduate.

Scroggins is second in kills with 105 and sophomore Hinsley Everett, one of the team's outside hitters, has 102 kills. The leader in assists is Bollman with 525. Hinsley Everett has the most digs at 88.

Juniors who play include Hannah Taylor (libero), Avery Black (defensive specialist) and Elise Hortin (defensive specialist). Two freshmen who see action are twins, Hayden Knight (rightside hitter) and Aubrey Knight (defensive specialist).

"Without a doubt, senior leadership has been a big part of our success," Melton said. "Hollan is a four-year starter for us. Both Bree and Miah are three-year starters and Lydia is a two-year starter. They bring experience and talent when they compete for us. It's going to be hard to replace all four next year."

A check at the numbers is quite revealing:

The 28 straight wins is tied for the most in school history - a record set in 1998 when Melton played.

The Cardinals have won or shared nine straight Southeast Egyptian Conference titles.

The team was a fourth-place finisher at the state meet in both 2016 and 2019 with a Super-Sectional appearance in 2021.

With four regular season matches remaining plus the postseason, NCOE is closing in on the school record of 36 wins in one season.

The team has multiple All-Conference, All-South and All-State performers.

Head coach Jaclyn Melton recently earned her 400th career win in 18 seasons of coaching the team. She is now second on the all-time wins list in volleyball behind Cathy Black (620 wins from 1978 through 2004).

"Our work is not yet finished," Melton said. "It is important that we keep playing well down the stretch. We must remain focused, play smart, and play cleaner - meaning that we must continue to cut down on our mistakes if we want to have a shot at getting back to state."

Melton said she has become quite attached to this group.

"Being around these girls is a pleasure every day. Winning makes it fun, too, especially when we are competing against bigger schools."

Sporting an enrollment of 189, NCOE is the second-largest school in the GEC next to Gallatin County, but routinely plays Class 2A and 3A schools such as Harrisburg, Mount Carmel and Marion.

"We can't look ahead," Melton said. "We must take each game one at a time and play our best each game."