Prep Volleyball | Pinckneyville stays undefeated with victory over Du Quoin

PINCKNEYVILLE — In beating Perry County and SIRR Mississippi rival Du Quoin 25-23, 25-13 Thursday night at Duster Thomas Gym, Pinckneyville improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
The Panthers also got something for the first time this year — a serious push from an opponent good enough to beat them if they aren’t at their best. The Indians wiped out an 18-11 first-game deficit and served for a 24-23 lead before Pinckneyville scored the last two points.
It was a much easier time in the second game, but first-year Panthers coach Mike Layne hopes his team learned enough from Du Quoin’s 12-5 run that evened the initial game.
“I congratulated them on winning the match and then we talked about tightening up those segments,” Layne said. “When you’re up 18-11, you have to keep pressing on the gas. You can’t let up. You know how the momentum can swing in volleyball.”
And had the Indians not done so much to hurt themselves, they could have at least forced Pinckneyville to play a third game. Du Quoin (2-2, 0-2) gave away six points in the first game on service errors, the last one coming after it drew within 19-18 with the help of a five-point run at the service line by libero Grace Alongi.
There’s probably a 50-50 chance the Panthers find out what it’s like to lose a set or even a match on Saturday. That’s when they make the long trip to Fairfield to face another unbeaten in the Mules, who have the talent to trade haymakers with them.
There will also be a battle within the battle. Each team has a player who can best be described as a Swiss army knife. Fairfield’s Chloe Britton sets and hits with equal skill, and Layne is molding 6-3 senior Bella Pasquino into a multi-talented player in the Britton mold.
While Addie Waggoner paced Pinckneyville with six kills, Layne let it be known on set point in the first game that Pasquino is his go-to. Jillian Shaneyfelt back-set Pasquino at the right corner of the net and the ball may have left an indentation in the floor.
“We weren’t going to the cheap seats with that game point,” Layne said. “We were going to our 6-3 horse, the same way a basketball team is going to live and die with that hot hand or that big post player. Let’s see what you got.”
What makes the Panthers so tough is that Pasquino is one of about seven legitimate hitters they can tee up. Waggoner, Kassidy Lee, Chloe Yates, Emily Ruppert, Payton Morgan and Lily Tanner can all find open floor on any swing.
That embarrassment of riches is why Indians coach Isaac Miller said his team has to play a perfect game to beat Pinckneyville.
“There’s firepower all over the floor,” Miller said. “To beat them, you have to outblock them and out-defend them. And we missed six serves in the first set and lost by two. You can’t beat yourself against a team like that.”
Layne got his first taste of the Pinckneyville-Du Quoin rivalry after two decades of trying to earn bragging rights on Carbondale, Benton, Herrin and Massac County. On April 1, the Panthers host Nashville in a matchup that’s no April Fool’s joke.
Then there are two remaining matches with Carterville, as well as one with Class 1A power Woodlawn. Simply put, the gauntlet awaits. Time to see what a deep team can do with it.
“Good teams keep the eye of the tiger like we had those last two points in the first game,” Layne said. “That’s got to be what we do on every point.”