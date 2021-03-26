Prep Volleyball | Pinckneyville stays undefeated with victory over Du Quoin

PINCKNEYVILLE — In beating Perry County and SIRR Mississippi rival Du Quoin 25-23, 25-13 Thursday night at Duster Thomas Gym, Pinckneyville improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

The Panthers also got something for the first time this year — a serious push from an opponent good enough to beat them if they aren’t at their best. The Indians wiped out an 18-11 first-game deficit and served for a 24-23 lead before Pinckneyville scored the last two points.

It was a much easier time in the second game, but first-year Panthers coach Mike Layne hopes his team learned enough from Du Quoin’s 12-5 run that evened the initial game.

“I congratulated them on winning the match and then we talked about tightening up those segments,” Layne said. “When you’re up 18-11, you have to keep pressing on the gas. You can’t let up. You know how the momentum can swing in volleyball.”

And had the Indians not done so much to hurt themselves, they could have at least forced Pinckneyville to play a third game. Du Quoin (2-2, 0-2) gave away six points in the first game on service errors, the last one coming after it drew within 19-18 with the help of a five-point run at the service line by libero Grace Alongi.