Volleyball is alive and well in this region. More than 10 teams collected 20 wins or more last year and a few earned 30-plus wins.

The team that advanced the furthest last year in the postseason – Norris City-Omaha-Enfield – placed third at the Class 1A state tournament and will again be solid, if not spectacular, this season.

This year, it’s the Fairfield Mules who may be earning a trip to state, but in Class 2A. They are ranked No. 1 this preseason among Southern Illinois teams by the region's coaches.

Following is a sampling of some of the best projected teams in the region, beginning with the Mules:

FAIRFIELD

The Mules finished 33-6 and advanced to the sectional finals at Benton last year before falling to a strong Freeburg team.

Fairfield, champion of the Black Diamond Conference East Division, is anchored by First Team senior All-State outside hitter Emersyn Robbins.

Robbins is a three-year All-Stater at her position. She broke the school record for kills in a match with 30; kills in a season (576); and in a career (1.261) with still another season to go. The reigning Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year is committed to play next year at Utah State University.

Joining Robbins in the starting lineup is three-year senior starter Rylee Edwards, who set the school record for assists in a season with 805 last year, as well as the career record (1,471) with a year to add to that total. Edwards was an Honorable Mention All-Stater last year.

Senior Mabry Ellis is the team’s libero, replacing Lucy Britt. Ellis has 427 career digs and 64 career aces.

Sophomore Gracie Atwood will start at outside hitter.

“Gracie is 5-foot, 11 and has a heavy arm,” said Mules head coach Chet Snyder. “She will give us some much needed firepower when Robbins in on the back row.”

Fellow sophomore Kenzie Turner will line up as a middle hitter. She started on the front line as a freshman and is almost fully recovered from a broken kneecap.

Top newcomers to the team include Lainie Clark (senior middle hitter), Ava Best (junior setter and right side hitter), and Katherine Newman (junior defensive specialist). Cori Sutton, Myra Copeland, Riley Jolly, and Libbee Cline should also see varsity time this fall.

“In the BDC East, there are three other strong teams besides us,” Snyder said. “Carmi, Edwards County, and Hamilton County are all solid. We will have to bring our A game to win the conference.”

Snyder added that the Mules should enjoy a stellar season.

“With Robbins and Edwards we feel we will always have two of the most talented players on the floor,” he said. “We have a great group to go with them that has really bought into what a team should be. If we stay healthy, we hope to have a very special season.”

MASSAC COUNTY

The Patriots went 29-8 last year, including a 10-0 run in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. They are the No. 2-ranked team in Southern Illinois despite graduating All-South front-row players Monique Hart and Sophie Bormann. Both are continuing their volleyball careers at Rend Lake and Southeastern Illinois colleges.

“With a large group of upperclassmen and plenty of height on the front line to go along with extensive varsity experience, this looks to be another fantastic year for the Lady Patriots program,” said Massac County head coach Zach Miller.

Returning starters include: senior middle hitter Brooklyn Burnett, senior libero Libby Conkle, senior outside hitter Adalyn Gower, senior setter Abigail Martin, junior middle hitter Laken Vickers, and sophomore setter Hannah Edwards.

Other returning varsity players include sophomore outside hitter Kinley Logeman and sophomore defensive specialist Hallee Smallman.

Newcomers to the varsity roster include junior opposite side hitter Jordan Hansen, sophomore middle hitter Lydia McCraw, and freshman defensive specialist Alyssa Towery.

“Carterville looks to bring a strong winning tradition to an already heavy slate of teams in the Ohio including Murphysboro and Massac County,” Miller said. “Herrin also features two of the best athletes in the conference and will be looking to flex its muscles at the conference preview tournament (Aug. 26).

"It certainly looks to be another fantastic year of Southern Illinois High School volleyball,” Miller said.

NORRIS CITY/OMAHA/ENFIELD

Coach Jaclyn Melton lost some amazing talent from last year’s 39-win state tournament team, but the cupboard is not bare.

Returning are senior defensive specialists Avery Black and Elise Hortin, as well as senior libero Hannah Taylor.

Junior Hinsley Everett will switch from the outside hitter position to the middle hitter spot. She led the team in kills a year ago.

Hayden Knight, now a sophomore, played the right side hitting spot last year and will switch to middle hitter.

Outside hitters will be Aubrey Knight and Kate Vollman, both sophomores.

“Aubrey played some back row for me last year,” said Cardinals head coach Jaclyn Melton.

Junior Reagan Goebel will be a defensive specialist. Sophomore Jaydee Melton will take over the setting duties. Junior Alexis Rush and sophomore Sydnee Sauls will see front row playing time. Junior Cora Humphrey and sophomore Izzy Dolden will play some in the back row.

“I think Carrier Mills will be the other top team in the GEC (Greater Egyptian) conference this year,” Melton said. “We are a very young team (sophomore heavy) this year, but I still think we will be very competitive against anyone we play and I hope to be a very tough team to beat in 1A volleyball come postseason time.”

NASHVILLE

Coach Josh Konkel welcomes back four key returnees.

Junior outside hitter Carly Kasten, junior middle hitter/setter Scarlet Konkel, and sophomore middle hitter Emma Behrmann all started last year and senior defensive specialist Ella Wessemann saw significant playing time.

Other projected starters include Belle Schmale (sophomore middle hitter and right side hitter), Aubrey Rhine (sophomore setter), Tailer Pelczynski (senior setter returning from knee surgery), and Abby Knepp (senior defensive specialist), Emma Alli (senior outside hitter), and Alana Kujawa (sophomore right side hitter).

“We were 31-7 last year, but graduated eight seniors who played big roles in that success,” Konkel said. “This year, we have a lot of talent and size. We are not as experienced at the varsity level as we were last year, however we do have a lot of volleyball experience.”

Konkel said Pinckneyville will be one of the teams standing in Nashville’s way in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference race.

“I think they will be a tough opponent,” he said. “If our young players can come together and mesh well with our veteran players, we have a good shot at a great season. I especially like our versatility. We have several players who can easily play multiple positions on the front row.”

PINCKNEYVILLE

The Panthers finished 26-12 last season under veteran head coach Katie Shaneyfelt.

Returning to the squad are two seniors - outside hitter Ava Adcock and senior defensive specialist/setter Cara Numi.

“Ava is returning from an injury that left her unable to play last year and Cara played some varsity for us last year,” Shaneyfelt said. “Both will be key players for us this season.”

Other key contributors include junior setter Jacqueline Dill, junior right side hitter Mady Hutchcraft, junior middle hitters Bella Morgan and Kendyl Bleyer, and junior libero Alyssa Brokering.

Sophomore outside hitter Ella Keene should also be an impactful player this fall.

“We do have quite a bit of variety experience, but now these young ladies will have to step into that leadership role,” Shaneyfelt said. “It’s hard to predict what type of season we will have with having a whole new look to our team, but we should still be very competitive.

“I assume Nashville will be pretty big competition for us this season,” Shaneyfelt continued. “And then there’s the addition of Benton and West Frankfort to our side of the conference, plus Du Quoin and Anna-Jonesboro. Every game is going to be a battle.”

MURPHYSBORO

Coach Kim Cook welcomes back six returning starters from a Red Devils team that went 21-10-1 last year, including a strong second-place finish (8-2) to Massac County in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference.

Returning senior starters are outside hitter Megan McNitt, setter Sarah Cook, middle hitter Avery Guthman, and defensive specialist Bailey Summers.

Other returning starters are junior defensive specialist Genoa McCarroll and sophomore outside hitter Izzy Doerr.

Other sophomores with varsity experience include right side hitter Macey Alexander and defensive specialist Zainah Amley. Freshman Shameira Joshua Ayers will see time as a middle hitter.

“With the new addition of Carterville to our conference, it's going to make our side even tougher,” Cook said. “Massac has to be considered the favorite since they won it last year. Herrin will also be tough.

“I'm excited with what I've seen from our team so far this summer,” Cook added. “We have set high expectations for ourselves and I can't wait to see what they can accomplish.”

TRICO

Head coach Julie Rathert has much to be excited about this season, especially coming off a 37-2 run last year that included a BDC East title, as well as regional and sectional championships.

Returning starters are senior setter McKenzie Ebers, senior middle hitter Reagan Fager, senior defensive specialist Olivia Jokerst, senior outside hitter Paige Thies, senior middle hitter Josie Wettig, junior outside hitter Ariana McBride, and junior libero Allie Robinson.

Newcomers to the varsity will be junior setter Olivia Thies, sophomore right side hitter Hayleigh Franklin, and sophomore setter Molly Rathert.

“We have the potential for another great season,” said Pioneers head coach Julie Rathert. “As of now, I would say that the team for us to beat in the West Division of the Black Diamond Conference is Goreville.”

CARTERVILLE

The Lions enjoyed another noteworthy season last year under head coach Nathan Emrick in posting a 28-7 overall record that included a River-to-River (Mississippi Division) Conference title.

Seven spikers graduated from the team, four who are continuing their career at the collegiate level.

Returning to the team are senior libero Sydne Congiardo, junior middle hitter Emma Rogers, and junior right side hitter Hayley Dueker.

“We move to the Ohio side this year and teams to beat will be Massac Murphy, Murphysboro and Herrin in conference,” Emrick said. “Overall in 2A, you have to add Nashville, Pinckneyville, Fairfield and Carmi to that mix.

“We will be extremely young this year relying on a number of freshmen and sophomores,” Emrick said. We will be relying on some freshmen and sophomores in some key offensive positions. There will be some growing pains, but kids are doing a great job of buying in to playing extremely hard and competing on every touch.”

DU QUOIN

The Indians are long on experience this fall. According to first-year head coach Kerry Oestreicher, eight returning starters are back in the fold.

Six are seniors: setter Kallie Oestreicher, middle hitter Sydney Galbraith, defensive specialist Ashlyn Waters, right side hitter McKinley Rider, middle hitter Ellie Searby, and defensive specialist Haylee Sizemore.

One other senior – Addison Galbraith – hopes to see some time as a middle hitter. She is twin sister of Sydney. Two juniors – Love Dunklin (libero) and Chloe Sims (outside hitter) will also likely be impact starters.

“Things have been going well in practice,” Kerry Oestreicher said. “I think these girls will be very competitive within the conference and should enjoy a winning season."

The Indians finished 14-19 last year, but Oestreicher believes a more seasoned squad can win several more games this fall.

“We have some good hitters and we can play some good defense,” he said.”I’m looking forward to the season.”

MARION

First-year Wildcats coach Brandy Mieldezis is excited about her team this fall. She knows it’s mostly a different team from the one that finished 26-10 overall, won the South Seven Conference and a regional title last year, but she remains optimistic nonetheless.

"We lost a lot of talent, but I still think we're going to be very competitive this year," Mieldezis said. "I'm not sure if it's realistic to say that we should win another conference or regional title this fall, but I think we have a great group of girls, who have worked hard in the off season to prepare for this season. Our expectations are to win."

Senior Jordyn Rhine is the lone returning starter from last season. She is an outside hitter.

Projected starters with Rhine include: Tally Cockburn (senior setter), Olivia Thomas (senior setter), Taylor Richardson (senior middle hitter), Jada Tarantino Linsin (senior outside hitter), Lana Orrill (junior libero), Madeline Moll (freshman middle hitter), Lea Wong (junior defensive specialist), Maddyn Kraus (junior defensive specialist) and Reice Utley (junior rightside hitter)

“Centralia is the team to beat in the conference,” Mieldezis said. “I absolutely think we could win conference again or another regional. We have all the pieces. We just have to find what works and work hard to accomplish that.”

The rookie head coach said she is looking forward to the start of the season. “We're going to be a little bigger team than last year's bunch,” she said. “I'm 5-foot-10 and there are a few girls taller than me, which is good to see. It definitely makes a difference the further you advance into the postseason."

CARBONDALE

Veteran head coach Fae Ragan welcomes back only two seniors to a very young Terriers squad – libero Ella Moon and middle hitter Lakendia Swims.

The only returning starter is junior Averie Summerlin, who served as the team’s setter.

Also pushing to be in the starting lineup are sophomore outside hitter Kaelyn Viernum; junior outside hitter Kara Burnside; junior middle hitter Jasmine Martin; junior setter Elle Banz; and junior right side hitter Isabell Kraus.

“With Belleville Althoff now out of the South Seven Conference, we’re down to five teams,” Ragan said. “Centralia is probably the team to beat in our conference and Herrin will be tough. They won the regional last year, are super tall and athletic.”

The Terriers, who finished 19-17 a year ago, will again host the 12-team Carbondale Preview.

CHRISTOPHER

Second-year head coach Mady Gossett will be working with a few players that earned varsity experience last year.

Only seniors Amiah Hargrove and Reagan Gilbert are returning starters from a team that finished 21-16 a year ago.

But with a 6-foot-2 star athlete in Hargrove positioned on the front row, the Bearcats can never be counted out.

Stepping up to push for varsity team this season are: sophomore Kirstin Brown, freshman Caitlin DeWeerdt, senior Chloe Montgomery, senior Maddy Pinkham, and junior Emma Wampler.

Gossett said she couldn’t pick one team as a favorite to win the BDC West.

“All of them,” she said. “I think quite a few teams have a shot at the title this year. We’re going to have to be ready to battle at every single conference game.”

Gossett said she is optimistic about her team despite the lack of experience.

“We lost eight seniors to graduation last year, and we replaced them with eight freshmen this year,” she said. “The girls worked extremely hard in the month of July. We went five days a week, and never had less than 15 girls each day. We're young, but very driven.

“Some of these girls are already unrecognizable compared to the first practice of the summer,” she added.

HERRIN

Another second-year head coach - Gabby Stieg – is excited about her team’s chances this fall after finishing 14-19-1 a year ago. Despite that ordinary record, the Tigers went on to capture a regional championship and return most of their top players.

Returning to the starting lineup are four-year starters Karli Mann and Jersey Summers. Mann will serve the team as middle hitter while Summers is positioned as an outside hitter.

Other impactful varsity returnees include senior middle hitter Alayna Jarvis and senior right side hitter Janiya Harrison; juniors Skylar Yates, Kendall Yates, Matti Walker and Saylor Ray. The latte will handle the setter’s role.

“Massac and Murphy are definitely the teams to beat in our conference,” Stieg said. “Adding Carterville makes our conference even tougher. Every game will be a battle.”

Stieg said she believes the Tigers will be more than competitive.

“Last year, we endured several injuries and never had our full starting lineup,” she said. “We hope to stay healthy this year and compete at our highest capacity.”

GOREVILLE

The Blackcats finished 24-8 a year ago and should once again be formidable within the Black Diamond Conference East Division.

Head coach Micaela Allred welcomes back seniors Abby Compton and Ahnalynn Hays to go along with two juniors in Breanna Suits and Riley Reid.

“We have some good underclassmen that have been working hard over the summer to get some varsity time this fall,” Allred said. “I think this season has the potential to be extremely successful. These girls have been to open gyms and practices and are excited about the new season.”

Allred said the Trico Pioneers are the clearcut favorite to win the league, but added that the Blackcats will be no pushover.

“If the girls play the matches like they have practiced, showing great determination, I think we can contend. We’re still looking to see who fits best where on the court. There is no set lineup yet.”