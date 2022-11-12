Prep Volleyball State Finals | NCOE loses to Springfield Lutheran, plays for third-place Saturday

NORMAL — A tough-luck loss in the first set for Norris City-Omaha-Enfield led to a straight-set loss Friday morning for the Cardinals in the semifinal round of the Class 1A state finals in volleyball at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Springfield Lutheran, a private school, bested NCOE, 28-26, 25-16, and will meet Freeport (Aquin) in the championship game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Freeport (Aquin) won in straight sets over Sterling Newman-Catholic in the other semifinal match.

The Cardinals will now square off against Sterling-Newman Catholic, another private school, at 9 a.m. on Saturday for a shot at third place.

Hayden Knight paced NCOE's offense Friday with nine kills. Hollan Everett followed with eight kills and Miah Scroggins tacked on six. Leading the team in assists was Bree Vollman with 22. Top contributor in digs was Hinsley Everett with 15. Vollman and Knight had seven apiece.

"We had them on their heels in that first set," NCOE head coach Jaclyn Melton said of Springfield Lutheran. "We led by three and four points throughout most of the set until they tied it at 24 all. We retook the lead at 25-24 on a service error by them, but they evened it up at 25 all with a kill.

"We took the lead again at 26-25 on a kill by Hollan Everett, but their top-front-row hitter, Makenna Cox, scored her team's next three points with kills to win the set, 28-26," Melton said.

Cox led all players with 19 kills for the match. Teammate Kaleigh Bergschneider had 10.

Melton said the passing from the back row to the front row wasn't as crisp in the latter part of the first set, which made it difficult to get good kill opportunities on offense.

"The bottom line is that we just didn't close that first set out when we had the chance," she said. "You have to stay on the attack against a good team like they are and we were unable to do that consistently."

Melton said the Cardinals' team morale was low after that first set and that affected the way they played in the second set.

"They had all the momentum on their side after that first-set win. We trailed pretty much the entire second set," she said. "We pulled within two at 15-13, but never got any closer. Springfield is a very good team. We battled and gave it our best shot. It just wasn't good enough today."

Now 38-3 overall, NCOE hopes to end the season with a win to claim the third-place trophy.