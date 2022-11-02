Prep Volleyball | Trico defeats Valmeyer to win first sectional title in program history

CAMPBELL HILL — Trico became only the second girls or boys team in school history to win a sectional title with a 25-14, 21-25, 32-30, win over Valmeyer at the Trico Class 1A volleyball sectional Wednesday night.

“Even though they beat us last year and this year in the regular season I told the girls this was a match we could win,” said Trico coach Julie Rathert. “It was so good to be at home with our student section, our community and I can’t tell you how many old volleyball players (were) there to pack the gym and see us make history. The girls came out on fire and brought everything to the table. It took us 32 points, but we did it.”

The win over Valmeyer (29-9) was sweet revenge after the Pirates eliminated the Pioneers in the first round of sectionals last year and handed Trico its only loss of the season Oct. 13 during the Red Bud Tournament in straight sets. Since the loss, Trico has now won 11 matches in a row.

“What a battle,” said Valmeyer coach Karla Bivens. “We came out a little bit flat in the first game and I told them they needed to be more aggressive, hard, fast and loud. They came out in the second game and even surprised Trico. Then Trico brought it.”

Trico (37-1) joined the four-time sectional champion softball team to win a sectional title and will advance to the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Class 1A Super-Sectional on Friday to play NCOE at 6:30 p.m.

Junior outside hitter Reagan Fager led the Pioneers with 11 kills and one block point followed by junior middle hitter Paige Thies with nine kills and two block points and senior outside hitter Avery Pierce with eight kills and one block point.

Trico trailed 17-14 when Fager came out swinging, scoring Trico’s next six points with five coming from the left side and the other from the right to take a 20-18 lead. Pierce then upped the lead to three with a kill from the middle.

“Madi Rathert told me it was coming to me every time,” Fager said. “When the set is there I can feel where I can put it.”

The Pirates pulled within one on two unforced errors by Trico, but a shot into the net by Valmeyer stopped that run. After Markee Voelker scored to cut the lead back to one, an out-of-bounds shot by Mia McSchooler, followed by a dink kill by Thies, gave the Pioneers its first match point.

Valmeyer held strong with McSchooler nailing the same shot she had missed a few minutes earlier. Brooke Miller followed with a block kill of Thies from her spot in the middle and sent the game into extra points with a kill from the right side to tie the score, 24-24.

Josie Wettig gave the Pioneers the advantage with a block kill in the middle of Miller, but an unforced error tied the score again. Theis scored on a dink from the left side, but McSchooler scored from her left side sweet spot to tie it again. McSchooler finished with five kills.

Miller gave Valmeyer the advantage on a block point from the middle, but an out-of-bounds shot by Miller from the right side tied the score again. Miller led the Pirates with 13 kills.

“We were feeling very down when they got the first point,” Fager said. “Every time they earned a point it would upset us because we want this so, so bad.”

Rathert got the Pioneers back on track with a block point from the right side, but once again a dink by Voelker kept match going.

Pierce slammed a kill from the left corner for the advantage, but a missed set tied the score again at 29-29. Fager came back in and immediately gave the Pioneer the advantage again on a kill from the right side, but Voelker responded with a kill from her right side to keep the back-and-forth going. Voelker had six kills for the match.

At that point, one of the Valmeyer coaches stopped play for a few minutes for a protest and when the protest was not upheld, play resumed with Valmeyer committing a double hit to give Trico the advantage again.

With sophomore Allie Robinson serving, Valmeyer set up McSchooler in her sweet spot again, but this time the shot landed just outside the left line for the game-winning point.

“It feels very good to make history tonight,” Fager said. “I feel we worked so hard for this and we wanted this so, so bad and we got it.”