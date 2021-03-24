Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Previewing Massac County at Carbondale volleyball

The Massac County Lady Patriots are off to a 5-1 start this season and travel to Carbondale (2-1) on Monday for a non-conference showdown that I will be in attendance for.
I’ve covered Carbondale twice this season. The first time was against Murphysboro last week when the Lady Terriers won in three sets 25-16, 25-19, 27-25. Tuesday night I watched an undefeated Centralia team hand the Lady Terriers their first loss, in which Fae Ragan’s club played better in the second set, but ultimately fell 25-13, 25-19.
Not many teams will beat Centralia this year, that’s just a fact, but I have been impressed with the resilience of Carbondale. They don’t back down behind senior Ashton Hirst and sophomore Meikayla Graham.
With that said, I expect them to bounce back but I’m not sure Massac County presents the best opportunity. Zach Miller’s got his team out to another fast start and there’s always the looming threat of 6-3 senior Cali McCraw living above the net.
Based on what I saw last year from the Lady Patriots, they’ll be dangerous again. They recently swept Murphysboro at home on Tuesday 25-21, 25-20, so both teams have at least defeated the Lady Red Devils.
Thanks to Coach Miller for emailing these stats, Hailey Edwards led the Lady Patriots with nine kills, McCraw had eight and Kelis Adams finished with five. Jenna Bunting assisted on 22 points and Sophie Bormann led the team with 21 digs. Sydney Wilke also finished with 16 digs and four aces.
The one advantage Massac County has over Carbondale is more games played at 6-3. The Lady Patriots swept Anna-Jonesboro on Monday and defeated Marion and Carterville in a tri-match competition on Saturday.
Carterville coach Nathan Emrick told me on Monday that his team never lost hope when they took Massac County to three sets.
“We always had hope,” Emrick said. “We started out down 12-0 to Massac County on Saturday and still had a little bit of hope.”
Another factor is Massac County’s height and block advantage. Carbondale is very sound defensively and does a great job of keeping rallies alive, but the team lacks height outside of Graham and sophomore Payton Roberts.
If the NCAA March Madness tournament has taught me anything outside of never picking Ohio State to win again, it’s that both sides always have a chance. Where I think Carbondale lacks in height, they’ll certainly make up for using their speed, plus there’s always home court advantage.
I would have liked to be a fly on the wall in Ragan’s post-game huddle following Tuesday’s loss to Centralia. After trailing 13-7 in their second set, the Lady Terriers rattled off a five-point run to regain momentum and force Centralia coach Angie Edson into taking a timeout. I see that moment as a turning point for the Lady Terriers’ future.
The one thing I’ve seen out of Ragan’s team is they don’t get rattled. They trailed Centralia 7-0 in their first set, but fought back and made it a 10-5 game to keep the Annies honest.
I expect an even playing field between Carbondale and Massac County. I’m not looking at the number of wins, I’m looking at both sides having one loss.
