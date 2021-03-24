Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Previewing Massac County at Carbondale volleyball

The Massac County Lady Patriots are off to a 5-1 start this season and travel to Carbondale (2-1) on Monday for a non-conference showdown that I will be in attendance for.

I’ve covered Carbondale twice this season. The first time was against Murphysboro last week when the Lady Terriers won in three sets 25-16, 25-19, 27-25. Tuesday night I watched an undefeated Centralia team hand the Lady Terriers their first loss, in which Fae Ragan’s club played better in the second set, but ultimately fell 25-13, 25-19.

Not many teams will beat Centralia this year, that’s just a fact, but I have been impressed with the resilience of Carbondale. They don’t back down behind senior Ashton Hirst and sophomore Meikayla Graham.

With that said, I expect them to bounce back but I’m not sure Massac County presents the best opportunity. Zach Miller’s got his team out to another fast start and there’s always the looming threat of 6-3 senior Cali McCraw living above the net.

Based on what I saw last year from the Lady Patriots, they’ll be dangerous again. They recently swept Murphysboro at home on Tuesday 25-21, 25-20, so both teams have at least defeated the Lady Red Devils.