Where Are They Now? | Murphysboro's Whitehead was a game-changer

It took time. Whitehead played on the JV as a ninth grader. As a sophomore, still raw, she set the school record for blocks in a season with 149. A offseason of club volleyball refined her talents. Coaches started game-planning for her, albeit without much success.

“I coached 20 years in Southern Illinois and there was not a more dominant hitter in the deep south than Jessica,” said former Benton coach Tony Phelps. “We’d try to double and triple-team her, but she could jump so high that you couldn’t block her.”

By her junior and senior seasons, Whitehead hit with such force that she could test the courage of even the most stout-hearted defender. Phelps even felt compelled to issue his back row players warnings just before Murphysboro matches.

“You’d tell the back row kids that you might get a bloody nose,” he said. “She hit it so hard that you didn’t want a kid to get hit in the teeth.”

Whitehead notched 516 kills and 212 blocks as a senior, marks that have stood in the school record books for 11 years and counting. The Red Devils went 34-4, winning their only sectional title and sailing through SIRR Ohio with an unbeaten record.