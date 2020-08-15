Who can play? Rules leave it to the school district as far as extracurricular eligibility goes.

Carterville Principal Todd Rogers said as an IHSA official representative that there’s no policy forbidding any school from withholding remote learners from fall athletics. The Lions are doing remote and in-person learning, and will include weekly eligibility checks for their student-athletes.

“I don’t want to come across as our decision is the best because it’s up to each district and schools have their own reasons,” Rogers said Wednesday. “With what’s going on, there’s no playbook. Everyone is doing their best and it’s tough to be consistent.”

Rogers questioned how it would work for schools that have decided to go fully remote.

In Carbondale, the school board came up with a solution for a fully remote policy for school allowing kids to play, as long as the IHSA and ISBE permit. Athletic Director Mark Albertini is in contact with other ADs in the region that are allowing students to play even though they are learning remotely. Carbondale schools begin remote learning on Monday.