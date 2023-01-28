Carbondale wins South Seven Conference Wrestling title

MARION – Carbondale beat Mount Vernon on the second day of the South Seven conference championship and then beat Cahokia in the final match to successfully defend their tri-championship from last year to win the title Saturday afternoon at the Marion High School Field House.

“We were tied with Marion and Cahokia last year, but this year we got it done by winning all four of the duals,” said Carbondale coach Jerry Richards. “In all four matches we lost the toss, and there is some strategy in winning the toss that we weren’t able to employ, but we had a few of the wrestlers step up big and that set us on our way, so we’re proud and I’m proud of the teams that we faced. All the matches could have gone one match the other way and it would have been a completely different story and we’re 1-3 instead of 4-0.”

Carbondale edged Marion Friday night, 41-39, to get a leg up on the championship and opened championship Saturday with a 78-6 win over Centralia just before the Mount Vernon match. The Terriers finished with a 51-30 win over Cahokia.

Mount Vernon finished second with wins over Centralia, 69-12; Cahokia, 45-30; and Marion, 39-33. Marion finished third with wins over Centralia, 72-9, and Cahokia, 45-33.

“It was a lot better than we did last year finishing fourth,” said Mount Vernon coach Alejandro Wajner. “This year we’ve been a lot better tournament team than we’ve been in duals. Even though we came up short, all my wrestlers wrestled to the death laying it all out there.”

Cahokia finished fourth with a 2-3 record and Centralia fifth at 0-4. Belleville Althoff lost to Cahokia, 71-6, Friday night and dropped out of the tournament because of lack of wrestlers.

Carbondale finished with Isaac Smith at the 132-weight class, Aiden Murphy (138), Isaiah Duckworth (160), Brenden Banz (170) and Aiden Taylor (195) earning First-Team All-Conference honors. Joe Prideaux (106), Tom Imboden (152) and Ryan Hawk (182) were named to the Second-Team.

Both Carbondale and Mount Vernon came into the third session Saturday undefeated at 2-0.

Carbondale led 39-36 with with one match remaining and the championship falling squarely on the shoulders of the freshman Prideaux at the 106-weight class against Taziun Moore.

“I like being under pressure when I win,” Prideaux said. “The coaches told to be calm, look for your chance and if I work hard I will make it.”

The match ended in a whirlwind with Prideaux taking a 2-0 lead on a takedown with 1:29 remaining in the first period and then with 28 seconds left Prideaux won a pin.

“I just used his aggression to my advantage and that ended up working,” Prideaux said. “On the takedown I just kind of dropped down when he was flailing with his arms in my face and just level-changed and went for the leg. On the pin I’m not really sure what the move was because it was so fast. I win a lot of matches by pins, but I didn’t think it was going to be first period today.”

The match began with the 113-weight class with Carbondale’s Ayden Swan pinning Deziare’ Jones with 30 seconds left in the first period to take a 6-0 lead.

Mount Vernon tied the match when Ethan Verdeyen earned six points by an injury default at 120. Carbondale retook the lead at 126 on a pin by Gabriel Roman against Cyrus Joy with 46 seconds left in the first period.

Mount Vernon tied it again at 132 on a 25-second pin by Dillon White of Cole Young. The Terriers finally broke the pattern by winning the 138-weight class on a 40-second pin by Smith over Kobey Elkins and a pin at 145 with 39 seconds left in the first period by Murphy over Sean Harrington to take a 24-12 lead.

Rider Searcy got the Rams back on track by pinning Imboden at 35-second mark in the first period at 152 to cut the lead the 24-18.

Carbondale won the next two matches to up its lead to 36-18 on a pin by Duckworth with 1:08 remaining in the third period at 160 over Mylee Cammach and a pin with 27 seconds left in the second period by Banz over Maddus Randall at 170.

Ethan Rivera won by a pin with 57 seconds left in the second period over Hawk at 182, but Carbondale came right back when Taylor beat Mason Randall by a 7-3 decision at 195 to up the lead to 39-24.

Mount Vernon made their final run starting with Jhymear Smith-Henson pinning Jasper Meadows 47 seconds into the second period at 220 and Travis Sanders pinning Javion Kizer with eight seconds left in the first period at 285 to trail by three with one match left.

The gutsiest performance of the tournament came in Carbondale’s last match against Cahokia in the 182-weight class match between Hawk and Corrieon Midget with Hawk less than 100% after suffering a rib injury against Mount Vernon.

“Before I went out I was still hurting with my rib still in pain, but honestly I just told myself to forget it because there was a wrestler that wrestled in the NCAA’s with a torn ACL, so if he could do that I could go out there and win this match to secure this conference victory for my team,” Hawk said. “Once that happened I was like, ‘this hurts real bad’ and I had to take a knee.”

Midget took the early lead on a takedown, but an escape followed by a takedown gave Hawk a 3-2 lead after the first period. Hawk upped his lead to 5-2 on a takedown 27 seconds into the second period.

After Midget escaped the hold with 56 seconds left, Hawk took him down again to take a 7-3 lead, but in the process aggravated the injury, causing him to grab his ribs and wince.

Hawk finished the second period by keeping on top of Midget and earning a two-point near fall to up his lead to 9-3.

“Even though I was hurting I was already here and I’m in it and dominating this match, so I said to myself I’m going out here and pin this kid,” Hawk said. “There was no other option for myself.”

He came out for the third period still in pain, but was able to earn another takedown before pinning Midget with 1:02 remaining.

The other first-team All-Conference selections were Cahokia’s Jamarcus Agnew at 106, Marion’s Riddick Cook at 113, Marion’s Max Wade at 120, Mount Vernon’s Dillon White at 126, Marion’s Tate Miller at 132, Marion’s Caleb Ohnesurge at 145, Mount Vernon’s Rider Searcy at 152, Marion’s Malakei Weatherly at 182, Mount Vernon’s Travis Sanders at 220 and Cahokia’s Jason Dowell at 285.