MOUNT VERNON – The Herrin Tigers girls bowling team squeaked out a 12-pin team title over 11 other schools at the Mount Vernon Regional Bowling Tournament Saturday.

Herrin totaled 5,478 points or pins, edging out Salem, 5,466. Carterville was third at 5,075. Anna-Jonesboro was fourth at 4,786. Those schools advance to the Belleville East Sectional next Saturday.

Those falling short of sectional qualification were: Carbondale (fifth at 4,548); Mount Vernon (sixth at 4,432); Harrisburg (seventh at 4,265); Centralia (3,750); Massac County (3,711); Marion (3,665); Trico (3,411); and Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia (2,960).

Herrin was led by freshman Sidnee Nelson's six-game total of 1,278 pins. Junior Madyson LaBotte followed at 1,207. Junior Faith Perry-Foster finished at 1,081. Senior Amaris Williams checked in at 1,055. Sophomore Paisley Vorhes was at 857.

Carterville was paced by junior Adriana Bird's round of 1,164. Senior Emily Swain followed at 1,013. Senior Amelia Booker carded a score of 1,008. Senior Callie Russell finished up at 953 and senior Abby Bonovz ended up with a 937.

Anna-Jonesboro's top scorer was senior Jaden Ebberts at 1,049. Junior Whitley Quick followed at 982. Freshman Tori Quick checked in with a 941 score. Sophomore Grace Mowell reported a 758. Freshman Madison Moore totaled 659. Junior Jayci Hopkins netted a 252 and senior Lindsey Hill added a 145.

Capturing the individual title was Herrin's Nelson.

Those individuals advancing to the sectional who were not on one of the top four teams include: Taryn Russell of Carbondale (1202), Brooke Kochel of Carbondale (1145), Isabella Middendorf of Steeleville (1116), Emily Elliott of Mount Vernon (1060), Makayla Stoment of Mount Vernon (1040), Piper Stoffel of Steeleville (1020), Mackenzie Partain of Harrisburg (969), Kacol Simmons of Harrisburg (954), Victoria Swafford of Massac County (953) and Alexis Livesay of Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia (948).