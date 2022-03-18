Prep Wrestler of the Year | Benton's Mason Tieffel brings confidence to the mat

BENTON — Being a Benton Ranger wrestler and to be coached by the only Benton IHSA official state champion comes with a big responsibility.

Sophomore Mason Tieffel has more than lived up to that legacy after becoming the highest placed wrestler from the area at the IHSA state championship with a second-place finish to earn The Southern Illinoisan's Wrestler of the Year honor.

“Getting to the state final was what I worked for all season,” Tieffel said. “I was ranked No. 3 all season and beat the No. 2 kid twice, so I felt pretty confident going to state.”

It all began in first grade and the rest is history as it took only four years for Tieffel to advance to the kids' state championships and five years later to the high school title match.

“My dad always really liked wrestling and wanted me to at least try one practice and I liked it,” Tieffel said. “It was different than anything I’d ever done before because everything was all on me and I didn’t have to worry about my teammates. At first, I was good for the experience I had, but I didn’t get really good until about four years ago when I started to train at Edwardsville. There were a lot of good wrestlers that wrestled up there and I figured there was something that made them so good and I wanted to see it and found great results right off the bat.”

Tieffel becomes the third Rangers wrestler to earn the honor, joining Caleb Wilson, who was a back-to-back winner as a sophomore for the 2002-03 season and as a junior for the 2003-04 season and his brother Zach Wilson, who won the honor for the 2007-08 season after he won the 140-pound state title as a senior.

Former Ranger state qualifier Aaron Robinson and Zach came back five years ago to revive the program and it didn’t take them long to restore the excellence of those earlier years under Caleb and Zach’s father Neil. Last year, during COVID, Gabe Craig won the unofficial state heavyweight title.

“Tieffel is the smartest kid I’ve ever been around hands down,” Robinson said. “He’s a super kid and has a phenomenal family. His dad is one of my assistant coaches and he does a really nice job.”

Tieffel’s second place medal is also the best IHSA finish of any Ranger wrestler, except for Zach’s state title, finishing ahead of Caleb’s third in 2004, Robinson’s third in 2010 and Peyton Smith’s third in 2015.

“Coach Aaron and Coach Wilson have done a lot for me,” Tieffel said. “I’ve had major improvements just throughout this season because of both of them. Coach Wilson is the best wrestler I’ve ever wrestled against. He just makes me better every day. In fact, all three of the Wilson brothers (Caleb, Zach and Damon) wrestle with me.”

Tieffel might have been the “third” Ranger state champion if he hadn’t had the misfortune to run into the best wrestler of his weight class in the championship match, Dakota junior Phoenix Blakely, who is a three-time state champion if you include last year’s Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) state championship series that was held when the IHSA cancelled the official state championships.

“This year was a huge year for Mason as we were able to test him against some of the best wrestlers in the state at a couple different weight classes,” Robinson said.

Tieffel wrestled in the 126-weight class this season and went into the regional as the No. 1 seed with a 38-4 record and breezed to the regional title with two pins and a technical fall. He won the sectional in almost the same manner with two pins and a major decision.

“He’s a dynamic wrestler that can score from any position,” Robinson said. “His competitiveness is by far his best attribute and he feels confident that he can wrestle with anyone on any stage.”

Tieffel began the state championships as the two seed behind Blakely and advanced to the title match beating a freshman by a 13-2 major decision, a sophomore by a 5-3 decision and a junior by an 8-6 decision.

In the championship match, Tieffel trailed 2-0 after the first period, but Blakely dominated the second to win by 17-2 technical fall.

“Wrestling in the state title match as a sophomore is something that rarely happens, so we’re excited to see that experience pay off in a big way over the next couple years,” Robinson said.

Tieffel finished his second season with a 47-5 record for an 80-6 career record giving him a leg up to challenge the Rangers all-time record of 149 wins held by Oliver Davis. He also finished just three wins shy of the single season record of 50 wins set by Craig two seasons ago.

Tieffel began his high school career in the COVID season where he was wrestling in the 120-weight class. He took a 29-0 record into the IWCOA state finals with Blakely on his way to his second title although not officially recognized.

“I wasn’t surprised I did so well, but actually I was kind of expecting more of myself last year,” Tieffel said.

He won his first two matches by a pin and a 5-0 decision before losing in the semifinals to the eventual second place finisher by a 4-3 decision. In the “wrestlebacks” the freshman pinned a senior and beat a sophomore by a 5-1 decision to finish third. His record for his first season was 33-1.

“Last year was an easy transition for him as we knew he had some great wrestling ability,” Robinson said. “We just did our best to fine tune some of the things he already did really good and helped add some things that we thought he could be successful with at the high school level and beyond.”

Tieffel qualified for the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation state finals in the fifth and sixth grade and finished third as a seventh grader. His eighth grade season was wiped out by COVID.

“Mason started wrestling in our club program when he was 6 years old,” Robinson said. “I first got to see Mason when he was 8 or 9 and at an early age we could tell he was going to be very good. Honestly, we probably didn’t realize that he’d get to the level he’s at right now as quickly as he has, but that’s a testament to his work ethic and many years of training and traveling around to seek out the best competition he could find.”

Next up for Tieffel is Benton's baseball season where he pitches and plays on the infield. In the summer, he will attend a team camp in Illinois that hasn’t been locked down yet. He then hopes to qualify for the Fargo National Tournament in North Dakota as well as compete in a Virginia Beach dual tournament in Virginia. In the fall, he’s hoping to qualify for the Super 32 Challenge in North Carolina.

