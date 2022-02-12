Prep Wrestling | 28 local wrestlers advance to state

Southern Illinois is sending 21 boys wrestlers to the IHSA state wrestling tournament next week at the State Farm Center in Champaign and seven girls qualified for the first ever IHSA sanction wrestling championship to be held at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington the following week.

Leading the state qualifiers were three sectional champions in 1A and one in 2A and two sectional champs for the girls.

At the Vandalia 1A sectional, Murphysboro senior Arojae Hart (34-1) beat Anna-Jonesboro senior Blake Mays in the 138-weight class for his second official sectional title by a 13-4 major decision.

Murphysboro junior Dayton Hoffman (36-4) won the 160-weight class by a 5-3 decision over Vandalia senior Ryan Kaiser (41-7) to win his first sectional title.

“Arojae is wrestling really well right now and Dayton improves with every match,” said Murphysboro coach Shea Baker. “Kaiden got a last second takedown to send him to state and Patrick had a great tournament and I’m very proud of him.”

Also advancing for Murphysboro were two fourth place finishers freshman Kaiden Richards (38-10) at 106 and senior Patrick Campbell (22-9) at 145.

Benton sophomore Mason Tieffel (44-4) won his first sectional title by a 12-4 major decision over Richland freshman Carson Bissey.

“Mason pinned the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state in the semi-finals,” said Benton coach Aaron Robinson. “That is the second time Mason has beat this year and then dominated the finals.”

Anna-Jonesboro also advanced three other wrestlers with junior Caleb Mays (44-5) finishing second at 145, freshman Drew Sadler (46-4) third at 106 and junior TJ Macy (26-7) third at 132. For the girls Anna-Jonesboro advanced junior Oregan Dover (9-2) with a fourth place finish at 125.

Fairfield advanced junior Payton Allen (39-2) with a second at 220 and senior Konnor Dagg (35-6) with a second at 195. Herrin sophomore Blue Bishop (31-3) advanced with a second place finish at 132, Harrisburg sophomore Tony Keene (37-2) advanced with a second place finish at 113 and Carmi-White County senior Titus Wood (6-3) advanced with a fourth place finish at 285.

At Mahomet Seymour 2A sectional Marion senior Nate Dampier (37-1) won his first sectional title at 152 by pin at the 50 seconds mark of the first period over Carbondale junior Brenden Banz (31-10) to complete a sweep of less than a minute pins during his round having won his quarterfinal match by a 27 second pin and his semifinal match by a 58 seconds pin.

The Carbondale Terriers advanced three other wrestlers in junior Isaiah Duckworth (31-10) with a third place finish at 160, junior Aiden Taylor (40-8) with a fourth place finish at 195) and sophomore Isaac Smith (7-3) with a fourth place finish at 132.

Marion also advanced junior Kanye Gunn (25-5) with a fourth place finish at 285. Mount Vernon senior Jared Shafer (35-3) advanced with a third place finish at 182.

For the girls at the Peoria Richwoods Sectional Marion junior Halie Nappier-Feth (5-5) won the sectional title by a pin at 2:59 over Rock lsland sophomore Sanaa Hampton (7-10) at 145.

Goreville sophomore Alivia Ming (17-20) won the 135 title by a pin at 2:19 over Macomb freshman Kelly Ladd (18-12). Also advancing for the Lady Blackcats were freshman Mikah Merrill (12-5) with a second place finish at 115 and freshman Molly Merrill (2-7) with a fourth place finish at 105.

Also advancing were Trico senior Maggie Ramaker (3-1) with a third place finish at 140 and Mount Vernon sophomore Faith Barret with a third place finish at 170.

