Prep Wrestling | Anna-Jonesboro gets thrilling win over West Frankfort

HERRIN — Anna-Jonesboro trailed West Frankfort by six points after the first seven matches, but the Wildcats won five of the next six to beat the Redbirds, 45-36, in the first match of a River-to-River cross conference tri-team wrestling meet hosted by Herrin.

“We had to throw in few JV kids out there and they understood the assignment that we couldn’t give up forfeits and they are all about the team,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Chase Hargrave. “We just had kid after kid after kid step up big.”

Anna-Jonesboro was leading 42-30 with two matches left and West Frankfort having the advantage of being able to pick up six points with a forfeit in the final match at the 145-weight class.

So it was up to sophomore Wyatt Wright to win his 138-weight class match in some form with fellow sophomore Eric Duncan to give his Wildcats the extra margin to avoid a tie.

“Wyatt’s matches are always electric,” Hargrave said. “I love watching him wrestle. He’s just a second-year kid, but he has great practice partners. Each and every week he continues to improve and he has impressed me every week.”

The first period started with Wright taking a 4-0 lead on a takedown and back points at the 42 second mark. Sixteen seconds later, Duncan escaped his near pin for a point and 27 seconds later took down Wright and almost pinned him to take a 6-4 lead.

However, Wright reversed the situation to pick up five points in the last 15 seconds to take a 9-6 lead into the second period.

“I managed to get his leg and pull it in and was able to turn it into back points,” Wright said.

Wright increased his lead to 11-6 with a takedown at the 48 seconds mark, but Duncan reversed him with 25 seconds left to erase that two points leaving Wright with an 11-8 lead heading into the third period.

Duncan picked up a point on an escape to open the third period and tied the score with a takedown with 1:15 left. Wright rallied in the final 13 seconds with a takedown and three points for a near fall at the buzzer to win, 16-11.

“It was tiring,” Wright said. “The match had to be stopped twice with blood time. The first time I believed I got cross-faced and blood just started coming out of my nose. The second was an old mat burn on my arm that started bleeding. Actually it felt like he wrapped it too tight and the circulation in my arm started to go. We had to take it off and rewrap it.”

The match started in the 152-lbs. weight class with West Frankfort senior Gavin Mann pinning freshman Jeffery Campbell with 53.3 seconds left in the first period to take a 6-0 lead.

Anna-Jonesboro senior Drew Holtzhauser evened the score with a pin of Redbird senior Ashtin Swann with 42.9 seconds left in the third period at 160.

Anna-Jonesboro took the lead 12-6 when senior Mateo Vaca-Diez pinned senior Joseph Kahl in the second period with 1:12 left at 170.

West Frankfort tied it a 12-12 at 182 with a pin by sophomore Connor Henson with 10 seconds left in the first period over senior Rayshaun Cannon and took the lead 18-12 when sophomore Brandon Turner pinned junior Evan Vicory with 57.8 seconds left in the first period at 195.

Anna-Jonesboro retired the match at 220 on a forfeit, but West Frankfort took the lead again 24-18 with a 14-second pin by senior Braxton Chance at heavyweight weight class.

Anna-Jonesboro began its comeback with sophomore Zoee Sadler pinning junior Hayeden Hughes with 57.6 seconds left in the second period at the 106 weight class.

“Zoee was coming off losing the Murdale Tournament championship match 8-0, so for her to pin was huge for the dual,” Hargrave said.

Sophomore Drew Sadler kept the rally going with a pin at 113 with 1:18 left in the second period over freshman Hagle Williams. Senior Brett Smith made it three in a row with a 55-second pin of freshman Braxton Gardner at 120.

West Frankfort junior Isaac Parcell snapped the streak with a 14-second pin of freshman Lucas Hoehner at 126, but the Wildcats got back on the winning track to set up Wright’s key win when junior Daniel Dover pinned sophomore Andrew Milligan with 23 seconds left in the first period.

In the second match, Anna-Jonesboro beat Herrin, 66-9. Winning with pins for the Wildcats were sophomore Aaron Sheffer at 160, Vaca-Diez at 170, Smith at 120 and Dover at 132. Anna-Jonesboro also picked up 30 points with five forfeits. Herrin picked up six points with a forfeit and scored three points when sophomore Logan Dirden won at 220 by an 8-5 decision.

The third match saw West Frankfort beat Herrin, 64-15. Kahl, Turner, Duncan and Clayton Dent won by pins and Swann won by a major decision. The Redbirds also picked up 36 points with six forfeits. For the Tigers, junior Brody Reagan won by pin, Bishop won a 16-1 decision and the other six points came by a forfeit.