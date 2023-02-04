ANNA – The home town fans were rockin’ and a rollin’ every time one of the hometown Wildcats won a match and they won enough of them in the final championship round to lead the Anna-Jonesboro wrestling team to a 12-point win over Murphysboro at the IHSA 1A regionals Saturday morning and afternoon.

“Back to back feels good,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Chase Hargrave. “That was the goal this year, but I didn’t know we could do it as the year got going, but as it progressed I felt better and better about it. Everybody’s worked hard. Everybody is a family and everybody enjoys being with each other.”

A-J and Murphysboro were tied at 155 going into the final round where the first, second and third place finishers were determined for the right to advance to next week’s individual sectionals at Carterville next Friday. The dual team sectionals will be at Vandalia on Feb. 21.

The Wildcats and the Red Devils each won three individuals titles, but it was at the second and third where Anna provided its winning margin with one second and three thirds while Murphysboro finished with three seconds and no thirds.

Anna-Jonesboro took home gold at the 106, 126 and 152 weight classes, silver in the 138-weight class and the bronze in the 120, 170 and 285 weight classes as well as fourth in the 182 and 220 weight classes.

“We switched up the lineup going into regionals because I felt like it gave us our best opportunity and I had guys today step up big that I wasn’t expecting,” Hargrave said. “Sophomore Aaron Sheffer went from 160 to 182 and made it to the third and fourth place match. At 220 sophomore Levi Jones - first year wrestler - also making the third and fourth place match and then in the 285 match junior Eddie Dahmer taking third in his second year of wrestling. I could name them all off - we had guy after guy after guy step up big. I think we can compete with anybody when we are on our “A” game. We had nine sectional qualifiers last year and that was a lot, so seven this year was great.”

Murphysboro took first in the 132, 170 and 285 weight classes, second in the 106, 113 and 145 weight classes and fourth in the 120 and 152 weight classes.

However, the match of the day didn’t involve any Wildcats and Red Devils, but it did involve drama, perseverance and just plain guts in the second to the last championship of the day in the 220-weight class between two good friends Riley Bradford from Carterville and Jude Beers from Johnston City.

Bradford came into the match after winning his first match by a pin over a Wildcat wrestler and his semifinal match by a pin over a Goreville wrestler. Beers had won his first match by a tech fall over a Herrin wrestler and his second over a Murphysboro wrestler by a 6-1 decision.

Bradford stepped into the circle already looking like a wounded warrior with a brace on his left shoulder, a band-aid on his right cheek, a wrap around his right knee along with a fading black right eye and a two-day old black left eye.

“I’ve been dealing with some nagging injuries and I’ve also been sick this week as well as I’ve got asthma over here, so I was dying in that match,” Bradford said.

The match started with Bradford taking a 5-1 lead after the first period, but the first minute of the second period was a disaster with Beers escaping immediately and then taking Bradford to the mat for eight points to take a 10-5 lead before the senior scored a point on an escape and the match was stalled with Bradford looking wobbly and disoriented and frankly about to tap out.

However, with determination and the stern order from his coach, Bradford picked himself up, dusted himself off and took to the circle again to finish what he started, but first it was what Beers had started with the junior picking up three more points to close out the period with a 15-6 lead.

“Internally I wanted to be done,” Bradford said. “I wanted to throw up and I felt terrible, but I also wanted to win. With 10 seconds left in the injury time my coach said you’re wrestling and I didn’t argue with him, so I got up and I wrestled.”

After a minute the match continued and it took Bradford 38 seconds to get Beers on his back and score three points for almost pinning him and it took another 11 seconds to actually pin him and win his first regional title and his first trip to the sectionals.

“I chose up and I had to figure something out and it worked,” Bradford said. “I didn’t think it was that long between getting down and the pin, but it just kind of happened. I had told my coach I wanted to win and I became coach’s first regional champion since he’s been here and my first regional championship. I worked really hard for it and it feels really good. My only thoughts going into sectionals are going to state. That’s the plan.”

IHSA 1A Anna-Jonesboro Team Scores:

1. Anna-Jonesboro 179.5

2. Murphysboro 167.5

3. Harrisburg 153.0

4. West Frankfort 148.0

5. Benton 135.5

6. Carterville 125.0

7. Carmi-White Co. 105.0

8. Goreville 73.0

9. Johnston City 63.5

10. Herrin 52.0

11. Trico 27.0